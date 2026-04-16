 Full day of rugby coming to Blackfoot this weekend - East Idaho News
Baseball

Wed

Blackfoot

14

Shelley

9

Softball

Wed

Idaho Falls

10

Shelley

14

Softball

Wed

American Falls

8

Preston

11

Softball

Wed

Soda Springs

0

Malad

15

Softball

Wed

West Side

6

Declo

16

Softball

Wed

Snake River

3

Bear Lake

13

Softball

Wed

Hillcrest

13

Bonneville

9

Softball

Wed

Blackfoot

11

Skyline

2

rugby

Full day of rugby coming to Blackfoot this weekend

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby Portneuf Valley Rugby
The Rigby Royals face the Portneuf Warriors last year at Mountain View Middle School. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

BLACKFOOT — The Portneuf rugby club is hosting a day-long event featuring six games Saturday at Blackfoot’s Mountain View Middle School.

The Portneuf Warriors boys’ team and Valkyries girls’ team will host Idaho Falls’ Rush Rugby Club and several Middleton teams, with games starting at 11 a.m., according to Portneuf coach Heather Hitchcock.

In addition to the games, Portneuf will celebrate its senior day, with senior players being honored.

For more information about the Portneuf clubs or Saturday’s event, follow Portneuf rugby on Facebook — here — and Instagram — here.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION