Full day of rugby coming to Blackfoot this weekend - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The Portneuf rugby club is hosting a day-long event featuring six games Saturday at Blackfoot’s Mountain View Middle School.

The Portneuf Warriors boys’ team and Valkyries girls’ team will host Idaho Falls’ Rush Rugby Club and several Middleton teams, with games starting at 11 a.m., according to Portneuf coach Heather Hitchcock.

In addition to the games, Portneuf will celebrate its senior day, with senior players being honored.

For more information about the Portneuf clubs or Saturday’s event, follow Portneuf rugby on Facebook — here — and Instagram — here.