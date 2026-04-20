Getting to the bottom of it: my crash course in cleaning porta-potties - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting different careers and today, I’m getting an up-close look at a job most people would rather avoid: cleaning and hauling porta-potties.

Kyler and Megan Hope own B’s Portable Toilets in Idaho Falls. I spent a few hours with Megan as she walked me through the process of pumping waste, refilling tanks with fresh solution, scrubbing every surface and making sure each unit is up to standards.

The job may not be glamorous, but it’s essential.

Check out what it takes in the video player above!