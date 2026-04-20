Getting to the bottom of it: my crash course in cleaning porta-potties - East Idaho News

Getting to the bottom of it: my crash course in cleaning porta-pottiesPublished at
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is highlighting different careers and today, I’m getting an up-close look at a job most people would rather avoid: cleaning and hauling porta-potties.
Kyler and Megan Hope own B’s Portable Toilets in Idaho Falls. I spent a few hours with Megan as she walked me through the process of pumping waste, refilling tanks with fresh solution, scrubbing every surface and making sure each unit is up to standards.
The job may not be glamorous, but it’s essential.
Check out what it takes in the video player above!
This story is sponsored by Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division, which is responsible for the non-credit programs at College of Eastern Idaho. WTCE is home to one of Idaho's six Workforce Training Centers operated in cooperation with Idaho Career Technical Education. Our programs unite people who want to expand their creative talents and gain new skills and experiences. From enhancing career aspirations to upskilling, there is a class, certificate or program just for you! WTCE has a combination of short- and long-term courses spanning topics such as cybersecurity, art, welding and many others. Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division is a service to the entire community.