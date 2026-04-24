 Hillcrest's Addie Coon signs to run at the College of Southern Idaho - East Idaho News
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college signing

Hillcrest’s Addie Coon signs to run at the College of Southern Idaho

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Hillcrest runner Addie Coon signed with the College of Southern Idaho. | Courtesy photo.
Hillcrest runner Addie Coon signed with the College of Southern Idaho. | Courtesy photo.
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IDAHO FALLS – Hillcrest’s Addison Coon signed to run track at the College of Southern Idaho.

Coon primarily ran hurdles and relays early in her career, but has established herself as a solid middle and long distance runner.

She finished fourth in last year’s district meet in the 800 and earned a seventh-place medal in the 1,600 at the state championships.

Coon has finished top-10 in her three 1,600 races this season.

She placed 41st at the 5A state cross country championship in a personal-best time of 19:46.5.

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