Hillcrest's Addie Coon signs to run at the College of Southern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Hillcrest’s Addison Coon signed to run track at the College of Southern Idaho.

Coon primarily ran hurdles and relays early in her career, but has established herself as a solid middle and long distance runner.

She finished fourth in last year’s district meet in the 800 and earned a seventh-place medal in the 1,600 at the state championships.

Coon has finished top-10 in her three 1,600 races this season.

She placed 41st at the 5A state cross country championship in a personal-best time of 19:46.5.