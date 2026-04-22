Idaho State hires Lance Ririe as Assistant AD for Annual Giving and Events - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — In an era where Name, Image and Likeness deals and the transfer portal have reshaped the landscape of collegiate athletics, the ability to generate revenue, cultivate donors and build lasting community partnerships has never mattered more. Programs that can fund opportunities for their student-athletes are the ones positioned to compete at the highest level.

With that reality firmly in mind, Idaho State University Athletics has announced the hiring of Lance Ririe as Assistant Athletic Director for Annual Giving and Events.

Ririe arrives in Pocatello with more than a decade of experience spanning athletics partnerships, corporate sponsorships and revenue generation. Most recently, he served in a leadership role focused on corporate partnerships with Sam Houston State University Athletics through Van Wagner, where he helped drive strategic revenue initiatives and strengthen relationships with corporate partners.

His career has taken him across multiple areas of athletics administration, building expertise in fan engagement, partnership development and executing large-scale events designed to elevate both the visibility and financial support of collegiate programs.

At Idaho State, Ririe will carry a substantial portfolio. He will oversee the Bengal Athletic Boosters, the university’s booster organization, along with related season ticket operations, annual fund strategies, donor engagement initiatives and the planning and execution of key athletics and booster events.

For Ririe, the decision to join Idaho State was rooted in what he observed firsthand during his campus visit.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to join the University Advancement and Athletics Development teams at Idaho State,” Ririe said. “My experience working in collegiate athletics, particularly with community partners in multimedia rights, has prepared me to build upon the strong foundation already in place.”

His time on campus only reinforced that feeling.

“From everything I saw and experienced during my on-campus visit, it is clear that there is something truly special happening here. The leadership in Pocatello is outstanding, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a great program.”

Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development and External Relations Crew Keller echoed that optimism in welcoming Ririe to the department, pointing to the combination of skills that made him the right fit.

“Lance brings a dynamic combination of relationship-building, creativity and revenue-generation experience that will be instrumental in advancing our external operations,” Keller said.

Idaho State Athletics has made a point of building out its external operations unit in recent years, with an emphasis on donor engagement, community connection and long-term financial sustainability. The addition of Ririe reflects a department that understands the stakes of the current moment.

In the NIL era, programs willing to invest in the infrastructure of generosity are the ones best positioned to attract and retain the talent necessary to compete. For Keller, Ririe’s hire is a step in exactly that direction.

“His proven ability to connect with partners and execute impactful events for all athletics stakeholders, community members and fans will help elevate Idaho State Athletics and strengthen our support for student-athletes in an extremely meaningful way,” Keller said.