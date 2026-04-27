Local legislative, coroner candidates set to debate this week. Here's how you can watch. - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and EastIdahoNews.com are partnering to host six debates between candidates for Legislative Districts 32, 33 and 35 as well as candidates for Bonneville County coroner this week.

Debates will be held Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Compass Academy in Idaho Falls and livestreamed on EastIdahoNews.com. Reporter Nate Eaton will be moderating the events.

Here is the schedule:

Tuesday, April 28

6 p.m. Legislative District 32 Seat B — Erin Bingham, Brian McKellar

6:30 p.m. Legislative District 32 Seat A — Kelly Golden, Stephanie Mickelsen

7 p.m. Bonneville County Coroner Candidates — Shante Sanchez, Tim Shuijt

Thursday, April 30

6 p.m. Legislative District 35 Seata A — Mike Veile, Chad Christensen

6:30 p.m. Legislative District 33 Seat B — Marco Erickson, Jilene Burger

7 p.m. Legislative District 33 Seat A — Barbara Ehardt, Connor Cook