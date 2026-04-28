Man allegedly stabbed caretaker in the head, believing he was distributing 'pot' to others - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A 22-year-old man is accused of stabbing a male caregiver in the head with a screwdriver because the caretaker allegedly distributed marijuana at an in-home care facility.

Marqeden Miles England faces two felony counts of aggravated battery, with each count carrying a potential punishment of up to 15 years in prison.

According to court documents, on April 22, the Pocatello Police Department was notified of a stabbing that had occurred with a flat-head screwdriver.

An officer was dispatched, and upon their arrival, a group of people was observed outside the care facility with an individual applying pressure to the victim’s head. The officer reported that the victim had a significant head wound that was bleeding profusely.

The group of people told the officer that England was inside the home, and the officer ordered everyone behind the patrol car while backup arrived.

England came out of the home, and the officer drew his gun, ordering the 22-year-old to raise his hands and get on the ground. England complied and was placed under arrest.

Once his Miranda Rights were read to him, England told the officer that the injured caretaker was distributing “pot” to another individual.

He had warned the caretaker that if he came back, he’d throw them outside, but the caretaker kept on coming back. He told the officer, “Evidently, if he didn’t learn the first time, I sure as f****** hell hope he learns this time.”

The situation leading to the alleged assault revolved around the victim talking with an apparent facility resident about medical marijuana cards, according to court documents. England heard them and grabbed a metal pot and a screwdriver.

The documents state England smacked the victim with the pot. The resident attempted to intervene, but was struck by England and blacked out. England managed to throw the victim outside and started stabbing him with the screwdriver.

The victim and the resident, aside from the marijuana allegation, confirmed that everything England said was true.

It’s unclear if England was a resident at the care facility.

England is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge David Penrod for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. on May 5.

Though England has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.