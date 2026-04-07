More postseason honors for area wrestlers, including Mya Bolander, Keanna Conrad, Molly Olague - East Idaho News

More postseason honors for area wrestlers, including Mya Bolander, Keanna Conrad, Molly OlaguePublished at | Updated at
EASTERN IDAHO – 5A District 6 released its list of all-conference girls wrestlers.
Included were state champions and medalists, including three outstanding wrestlers.
Idaho Falls’ sophomore Mya Bolander won the state title at 110 pounds and finished the season 44-2.
Keanna Conrad of Blackfoot won the state championship at 135, earning the junior a third consecutive championship.
Junior Molly Olague of Skyline finished 43-1 and was the state runner-up at 170.
5A District 6 All-Conference Girls Wrestlers
Outstanding Wrestlers
● Mya Bolander (IFHS)
● Keanna Conrad (BFHS)
● Molly Olague (SKHS)
100 lbs
● 1st Team: Daisy Villeda (SKHS)
● 2nd Team: Vivian Dickinson (IFHS)
105 lbs
● 1st Team: Arianna Ayala (IFHS)
● 2nd Team: Shelby Velasquez (BFHS)
● 3rd Team: Aniya Jensen (SKHS)
110 lbs
● 1st Team: Rashae Garcia (SKHS)
115 lbs
● 1st Team: Xavery Zollinger (SKHS)
● 2nd Team: Lucy Sloan (IFHS)
● 3rd Team: Zaylee Gardner (BFHS)
120 lbs
● 1st Team: Katie Knighten (SKHS)
● 2nd Team: Cassydi Keim (IFHS)
● 3rd Team: Whitney Wheeler (IFHS)
● Honorable Mention: Caitlin James (HHS)
125 lbs
● 1st Team: Taenum Brundy (BFHS)
● 2nd Team: Halle Thomas (SKHS)
130 lbs
● 1st Team: Audrey Hansen (BFHS)
● 2nd Team: Zora Dickinson (IFHS)
135 lbs
● 1st Team: Alycia Aguayo (BFHS)
● 2nd Team: Sharae Jones (IFHS)
140 lbs
● 1st Team: Lily Hall (IFHS)
● 2nd Team: Jazzelynn Morris (HHS)
145 lbs
● 1st Team: Elise Sanford (HHS)
● 2nd Team: Jordan Garza (IFHS)
155 lbs
● 1st Team: Rebekah Capson (BHS)
● 2nd Team: Isabella Dierenfeldt (IFHS)
170 lbs
● 1st Team: Lily Bottcher (IFHS)
● 2nd Team: Nevaeh Spivey-Hayes (IFHS)
190 lbs
● 1st Team: Mikayela Lopez (SKHS)
● 2nd Team: Alyssa Bird (IFHS)
235 lbs
● 1st Team: Sholee Atcitty (BFHS)
● 2nd Team: Klarissa Christiansen (BFHS)