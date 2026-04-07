 More postseason honors for area wrestlers, including Mya Bolander, Keanna Conrad, Molly Olague - East Idaho News
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prep girls wrestling

More postseason honors for area wrestlers, including Mya Bolander, Keanna Conrad, Molly Olague

  Published at  | Updated at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Keanna Conrad, Blackfoot wrestling state champion. | Courtesy photo.
Keanna Conrad, Blackfoot. | EastIdahoSports.com.
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EASTERN IDAHO – 5A District 6 released its list of all-conference girls wrestlers.

Included were state champions and medalists, including three outstanding wrestlers.

Idaho Falls’ sophomore Mya Bolander won the state title at 110 pounds and finished the season 44-2.

Keanna Conrad of Blackfoot won the state championship at 135, earning the junior a third consecutive championship.

Junior Molly Olague of Skyline finished 43-1 and was the state runner-up at 170.

5A District 6 All-Conference Girls Wrestlers

Outstanding Wrestlers

● Mya Bolander (IFHS)
● Keanna Conrad (BFHS)
● Molly Olague (SKHS)

100 lbs

● 1st Team: Daisy Villeda (SKHS)
● 2nd Team: Vivian Dickinson (IFHS)

105 lbs

● 1st Team: Arianna Ayala (IFHS)
● 2nd Team: Shelby Velasquez (BFHS)
● 3rd Team: Aniya Jensen (SKHS)

110 lbs

● 1st Team: Rashae Garcia (SKHS)

115 lbs

● 1st Team: Xavery Zollinger (SKHS)
● 2nd Team: Lucy Sloan (IFHS)
● 3rd Team: Zaylee Gardner (BFHS)

120 lbs

● 1st Team: Katie Knighten (SKHS)
● 2nd Team: Cassydi Keim (IFHS)
● 3rd Team: Whitney Wheeler (IFHS)
● Honorable Mention: Caitlin James (HHS)

125 lbs

● 1st Team: Taenum Brundy (BFHS)
● 2nd Team: Halle Thomas (SKHS)

130 lbs

● 1st Team: Audrey Hansen (BFHS)
● 2nd Team: Zora Dickinson (IFHS)

135 lbs

● 1st Team: Alycia Aguayo (BFHS)
● 2nd Team: Sharae Jones (IFHS)

140 lbs

● 1st Team: Lily Hall (IFHS)
● 2nd Team: Jazzelynn Morris (HHS)

145 lbs

● 1st Team: Elise Sanford (HHS)
● 2nd Team: Jordan Garza (IFHS)

155 lbs

● 1st Team: Rebekah Capson (BHS)
● 2nd Team: Isabella Dierenfeldt (IFHS)

170 lbs

● 1st Team: Lily Bottcher (IFHS)
● 2nd Team: Nevaeh Spivey-Hayes (IFHS)

190 lbs

● 1st Team: Mikayela Lopez (SKHS)
● 2nd Team: Alyssa Bird (IFHS)

235 lbs

● 1st Team: Sholee Atcitty (BFHS)
● 2nd Team: Klarissa Christiansen (BFHS)

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