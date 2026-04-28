Savory, tangy, creamy 3 ingredient sausage dip - East Idaho News

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This easy 3 Ingredient Dip is the perfect blend of savory, tangy, and spicy flavors, making it an ideal appetizer for any occasion. This crowd-pleasing dip is super easy to make as it combines just cream cheese, sausage, and Rotel. It will be a hit at your next party! I always have people asking for the recipe for this one! Ingredients 1 pound sausage (optional: spicy sausage for extra spiciness)

10 oz diced tomatoes with green chilies (Rotel)

8 oz block cream cheese cubed Optional Toppings sour cream (for extra tang)

parsley (for bright fresh kick)

petite fire roasted tomatoes Instructions In a large skillet, cook the sausage over medium heat, breaking it up as it cooks, until browned and no longer pink. Drain fat and return to pan. Stir in the rotel (with the liquid) and the cream cheese cubes. Continue stirring until the cream cheese is fully melted and smooth.Serve the dip warm. Enjoy! Store in airtight container in the refrigerator for 3-4 days. To reheat, warm the dip in a skillet on the stovetop over low heat. If it’s too thick, add some milk to thin it out. Microwave: reheat in a microwave safe dish, stirring every 30 seconds for even heating. Add a splash of milk to think the dip out to desired consistency. Other Options For an extra cheesy touch, sprinkle some freshly grated cheddar or Mexican blend cheese on top and stir in.

If you like spice. Try a spicy sausage combo, add some jalapeno slices, or even a squeeze of lime to balance out the heat.

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