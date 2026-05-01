Shelley and Pocatello with a thrilling finish as teams set their sights on the postseason - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – It was a light slate for softball across the area on Thursday.

Here’s the roundup.

Shelley 3, Pocatello 2

It was a wild finish in the Russets (13-7) vs. Thunder (16-6) nonconference matchup, as Pocatello tied it in the bottom of the seventh, then tied it again in the bottom of the eighth, before Shelley pushed across the eventual winning run in the top of the ninth.

Shelley’s Kaidy Lloyd knocked in the eventual game-winner with a single to left in the ninth.

The Russet’s Elsie Lewis (7 innings, 1 earned run), and the Thunder’s Charlie Naylor (9 innings, 12 strikeouts, 1 earned run), each pitched gems.

Malad 13, Soda Springs 0

The Dragons finished with 14 hits in five innings and Liddia Gonzalez struck out 10 in a five-inning complete-game win.

Karlee Blaisdell and Sarah Toone each homered for Malad (18-4, 6-1), which finished atop the South East Idaho Conference standings.

Soda Springs dropped to 3-14-1, 0-7.

Sugar-Salem 11, Marsh Valley 6

The Diggers broke open a close game with seven runs in the third inning of the nonconference matchup.

Marlee Bartholick finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Sugar-Salem (9-10).

Madison Foster had two RBIs for Marsh Valley (6-16-1).

Declo 24, West Side 8

The Hornets scored 11 runs in the first inning of the South East Idaho Conference game.

MaKendrie Harris and Teagan Wickel each homered for Declo (8-12, 5-3).

Alivia Gailey drove in five runs for West Side (8-12, 2-5.