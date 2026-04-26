 Spud Kings lose 1-0 on late-game gaffe, will play elimination game Sunday - East Idaho News
Softball

Sat

Filer

17

North Fremont

11

Softball

Sat

Declo

1

Malad

16

Softball

Sat

Shelley

3

Idaho Falls

4

Softball

Sat

Gooding

12

Teton

6

Softball

Sat

West Side

1

Bear Lake

11

Baseball

Sat

Challis-Mackay

3

North Fremont

5

Baseball

Sat

Marsh Valley

17

Bear Lake

4

Baseball

Sat

Declo

1

Malad

11

Dineen Cup

Spud Kings lose 1-0 on late-game gaffe, will play elimination game Sunday

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Spud Kings Devin Degenstein
Idaho Falls goalie Devin Degenstein makes a save during the Spud Kings’ 5-4 victory over the South Shore Kings Friday night. Degenstein stopped 19 of 20 shots on goal in Idaho Falls’ 1-0 loss Saturday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Spud Kings fell 1-0 in the second round of the Dineen Cup Championships Saturday at the Mountain America Center and will play in an elimination game Sunday night.

After scoring five goals in a victory over the No. 2-seed South Shore Kings Friday night, the 4-seed Spud Kings’ offense was stymied by the 3-seed Grand Junction River Hawks.

Idaho Falls created scoring opportunities, putting 30 shots on goal, to Grand Junction’s 20, but could not find a hole in Grand Junction net-minder Simon Zille’s defense.

For nearly 50 minutes, the two championship hopefuls, both just two wins from hoisting the Dineen Cup, were held scoreless. But that all changed when, with 11:34 left in the third period, the Spud Kings turned the puck over in their own crease.

Grand Junction forward Noah Lasker was the recipient of the lose puck, and immediately deposited it in the back of the Idaho Falls net, past goalie Devin Degenstein, for the only score of the game.

Degenstein finished the game with 19 saves, while Zille stopped all 30 shots he faced.

With the win, the River Hawks advance into Monday’s championship round, just one win away from the NCDC title.

The host Spud Kings, with the loss, are slated for a rematch with the South Shore Kings, who eliminated the top-seeded P.A.L. Junior Islanders with a 3-2 win Saturday afternoon.

Sunday’s winner will have to beat Grand Junction twice to claim the championship.

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION