Spud Kings lose 1-0 on late-game gaffe, will play elimination game Sunday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Spud Kings fell 1-0 in the second round of the Dineen Cup Championships Saturday at the Mountain America Center and will play in an elimination game Sunday night.

After scoring five goals in a victory over the No. 2-seed South Shore Kings Friday night, the 4-seed Spud Kings’ offense was stymied by the 3-seed Grand Junction River Hawks.

Idaho Falls created scoring opportunities, putting 30 shots on goal, to Grand Junction’s 20, but could not find a hole in Grand Junction net-minder Simon Zille’s defense.

For nearly 50 minutes, the two championship hopefuls, both just two wins from hoisting the Dineen Cup, were held scoreless. But that all changed when, with 11:34 left in the third period, the Spud Kings turned the puck over in their own crease.

Grand Junction forward Noah Lasker was the recipient of the lose puck, and immediately deposited it in the back of the Idaho Falls net, past goalie Devin Degenstein, for the only score of the game.

Degenstein finished the game with 19 saves, while Zille stopped all 30 shots he faced.

With the win, the River Hawks advance into Monday’s championship round, just one win away from the NCDC title.

The host Spud Kings, with the loss, are slated for a rematch with the South Shore Kings, who eliminated the top-seeded P.A.L. Junior Islanders with a 3-2 win Saturday afternoon.

Sunday’s winner will have to beat Grand Junction twice to claim the championship.