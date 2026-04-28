Swedish folk artist brings RV tour — and mellow melodies — to East Idaho - East Idaho News

Sofia Talvik will be playing in Lava Hot Springs on May 23 and in Ashton on May 27. | Courtesy Image

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — While traveling throughout the country in her small RV, Swedish-born artist Sofia Talvik will be stopping to play some mellow folk tunes in Lava Hot Springs and Ashton in late May.

Talvik told EastIdahoNews.com that her music is similar to 60s and 70s folksingers, though she has a unique perspective on the folk genre as her Swedish roots have rubbed off on her.

“I’m born and raised in Sweden so I guess that gives me a little bit of a different perspective of this kind of music than folk artists that are from the U.S.,” Talvik said.

Talvik started playing piano as a young child. For her 18th birthday, she got a guitar, and has been writing songs ever since. She released her first album, Blue Moon, in 2005 and first toured the U.S. in 2011.

Many albums, singles and EPs later, Talvik just released a single entitled “Can You Read My Mind.”

“I wrote this song during a time when the world felt especially loud and overwhelming,” Talvik says on her website. “It became a reflection on feeling worn down by the constant stream of news and noise, and the simple wish to step away from it all and reconnect with something real and grounding. As I sing in the song: ‘I’ll take my van down to the lake, where I can breathe the air and nothing I see is fake.”

More of Talvik’s music can be found on Bandcamp, YouTube and Spotify.

Sofia Talvik sits atop her Winnebago RV. | Courtesy Image

Guitar in hand, Talvik said she travels the country in her small 1989 Winnebago Warrior RV. She said she loves being on tour and exploring the areas around where she performs. Talvik said Idaho is one of her favorite places to travel, as she loves the nature.

“It’s just always fun to meet people and hear people’s different perspectives on things and what they think of the songs and how the songs speak to them,” she said. “It’s very rewarding to be on the road.”

Talvik will perform at the Lava Flow Live in Lava Hot Springs on May 23. She will then perform at the Warm River Studio in Ashton on May 27. Tickets are $15 at Lava Flow Live and $20 at Warm River Studio.