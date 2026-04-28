Two Republican opponents facing off with incumbent Caribou County commissioner - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS – Incumbent Caribou County Commissioner Mike McCullough is facing two Republican challengers in the upcoming primary. George Hulse and Tracy Davis are also seeking the nomination.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to each candidate for a questionnaire. Their responses were required to be 250 words or fewer. McCullough did not respond to our inquiries, but Hulse and Davis’s unedited responses are included below.

The candidate who wins the primary will be on the general election ballot on Nov. 3. The primary election will be held on May 19.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work, and any prior experience in public office.

Hulse: I have been married to my wife Trish for the past 55 years. We have four children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. I was born and raised in Caribou County, attending school in Soda Springs and Bancroft. After graduating, I served in the Army, earned a degree from ISU with an Airframe and Power Plant degree, and retired from Monsanto after 38 years.

Serving and volunteering in my community is an important part of my life. I have spent more than 80 combined years in volunteer work. During that time, I have served as a school board member, scout master, huntereducation instructor, Caribou County TV Association Board member, manager of the Bancroft Airport and many other volunteer opportunities.

Davis: I’m a small business owner, husband, and father. My wife and I have raised our daughters and son with strong values, accountability, and a deep appreciation for our community.

I own and operate a diesel and equipment repair business, where I manage employees, budgets, and customers every day. That experience has taught me responsibility, problem-solving, and how to make decisions that directly impact people’s livelihoods.

I also serve as a high school automotive instructor in our Career and Technical Education program, helping students gain real-world skills and confidence. Through motorsports announcing and community involvement, I’ve stayed connected with people across our region.

While I haven’t held public office, I’ve spent my life working with people, earning trust, and delivering results.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Davis: I’m running because our community deserves leadership that is practical, transparent, and focused on results—not politics.

Every day, I see the challenges families and businesses are facing. Costs are rising, and people want leadership that understands real life.

My main objective is simple: to be a true “voice of the people” and ensure their concerns are heard in every decision.

My focus is on:

Responsible budgeting and accountability

Supporting local businesses, agriculture, and workforce development

Strong infrastructure and public safety

Open, honest communication

I’m not a career politician—I’m someone who lives and works alongside the people I want to represent.

Hulse: I have spent my entire life in Caribou County. I’ve seen the changes and progress that it has made and believe that those experiences can contribute to thoughtful leadership. As multi-generational families look at the cost of living and economic opportunities in Caribou County, many have made the hard decision to leave our community. I want to help local families thrive while enjoying our rural way of life.

As a conservative, I will work to prioritize property rights, as well as work to reduce tax burdens on citizens.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your county? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Hulse: Water will be the defining problem of rural communities like those in Caribou County. County leadership needs to both look up and down. I plan to meet with local farmers and businesses to understand their water needs and how they change in response to weather conditions. I also will work with local water districts to ensure that everyone is doing their part and enjoys access to clean water for drinking, irrigating, and recreation. I will also look up and stay in touch with state politics regarding water rights. Our communities in Caribou County are affected more substantially by water law decisions while at the same time being underrepresented at the state level. I will work to ensure that the needs of Caribou County are included in discussions of state level decisions.

Davis: Our county faces economic pressure on families, workforce shortages, and ongoing infrastructure needs.

People are working hard, but costs keep rising. Businesses need skilled workers, and our roads and infrastructure must be maintained.

My approach is straightforward:

Strengthen workforce development through schools, trades, and local industry

Support local businesses and reduce unnecessary barriers

Focus on long-term infrastructure planning

Use taxpayer dollars responsibly

We need consistent leadership that focuses on what works and follows through.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How do partisan politics play into your role as an elected leader?

Davis: Being a leader means representing everyone.

I will listen first, respect different viewpoints, and make decisions based on what’s best for the county as a whole. My responsibility is to be a voice of the people—all people.

Partisan politics shouldn’t drive local government. Roads, budgets, and public safety are community priorities, not political ones.

I will stay accessible, communicate openly, and stand behind my decisions.

Hulse: Political parties are a label used to describe a collection of people’s views and values. However, it is things like church, family, and community that provide the source of those values. While I may not always agree with every one of my constituents on how we should make a difference, I am confident that we share a common set of values that connects our county. Those values should serve as the starting point for local governments and can overcome these types of disagreements.

What parts of the county budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Hulse: This is a difficult question to answer from the outside, looking in. First, I am not involved personally in county resources in a way that I can make a fully informed answer to this question. A hasty answer based on what I would like to see would be done without the correct knowledge of what we already spend and our competing priorities.

A top goal of mine though will be to work with county officials and employees to make sure every dollar of tax money that we are entrusted with is stretched as far as possible to minimize the burden on working families.

Davis: Our budget should reflect what matters most to the people.

I support strong funding for:

Public safety and emergency services

Roads and infrastructure

Workforce development and training

We should also review redundant programs.

Every dollar comes from taxpayers and should be spent with discipline and purpose.

What specific changes can be made in this office to increase public transparency and access to public information? How will you communicate directly with your constituents?

Davis: Trust comes from transparency and communication.

I support:

Clear, easy-to-understand budgets

Regular updates on county decisions

Open forums for public input

I will stay visible, accessible, and engaged. Being a voice of the people means showing up, listening, and communicating consistently.

Hulse: First, I will invite and remind members of my community of open meeting policies and times, encouraging them to become engaged in local politics.

Second, I will work with county officials to prepare a one page summary that breaks down how we spent tax dollars the previous year, major projects we have accomplished, and what we are looking forward to achieving. That report would be easy to understand and included with your annual property tax statement so that you can be a more informed voter.

Can you give a concrete example of a policy or budget decision you would support to improve a county service within your first year in office?

Hulse: I would work to create a database housed on the Caribou County Building Department website where contractors (electrical, plumbing, HVAC) can submit their license and insurance information, along with their contact information. If licensed and insured, they can be added to a database where citizens can look when choosing a contractor to ensure that they choose a reputable professional. This will minimize the risk of scams or faulty work that an unsuspecting citizen may receive if using an unlicensed professional. It also gives the citizens protection in the case that the work is faulty and gives a list of licensed professionals in our county.

Davis: In my first year, I will focus on workforce development and being a true voice of the people.

We need stronger connections between schools, trade programs, agriculture, and local businesses to support economic growth and long-term stability.

I will also focus on listening—being present, hearing concerns directly, and understanding what people are facing day to day.

Good leadership listens, learns, and takes action.

What experience do you bring that prepares you to manage county finances, and how will you ensure fiscal responsibility?

Davis: As a business owner, I manage budgets, payroll, and long-term planning every day. I understand the importance of discipline and accountability.

I’ve made tough decisions, adjusted to challenges, and ensured resources are used wisely. That experience applies directly to county finances.

I will approach taxpayer dollars with care:

Spend wisely

Plan ahead

Stay transparent and accountable

The people deserve responsible financial leadership.

Hulse: I have been the secretary/treasurer for Caribou County TV Association board since 2016. We have kept a balanced budget with fixed revenue despite inflation. As an organization that receives public funds, we are held to strict standards in audits and reporting. In the more than 10 years of my time in this role, no discrepancies or issues have been found with the budget during the auditing process.