Utah firefighter survives being engulfed in flames, calls it a miracle - East Idaho News

FORT DUCHESNE, Utah (KSL) — Terrifying moments unfolded for an eastern Utah volunteer firefighter who suddenly found himself on fire while battling an early-season wildfire last month.

Kyle Allred said he believes it’s a miracle he survived.

The incident happened on March 17 just outside Roosevelt in Fort Duchesne, Uintah County, as crews with the Lapoint-Tridell Fire Department were working to contain a blaze using controlled burns. During the effort, conditions quickly turned dangerous when winds shifted unexpectedly.

Allred ran uphill to escape the fire but fell before reaching safety.

“I started running as quick as I could and got almost to the top, and then I slipped and fell,” he said.

That fall proved critical. Flames caught his lower body.

“From my belt down to the middle of my thigh was on fire,” Allred said. “It was terrifying.”

Kyle Allred, a volunteer firefighter from Utah, said he’s lucky to have survived after he caught fire and suffered third-degree burns on his lower body while fighting the East Ute Plaza Fire in Fort Duchesne, Utah, on March 17. | Courtesy Fire Chief Tyler McKee, Lapoint-Tridell Fire Department

As he lay on the ground, unable to get up, he feared the worst.

“I just had that feeling for a split second that I was going to die. There was no way I was going to get up,” he said.

In that moment, Allred said something changed.

“The thought that God put in my mind was, ‘Get home to your wife and kids,'” he said.

He credits that moment with giving him the strength to survive.

“I pushed off the ground, and it was divine help that got me up on my feet onto the guardrail,” he said.

Allred suffered third-degree burns over more than 7% of his body. He spent 23 days at the University of Utah Burn Center in Salt Lake City, where he underwent two skin graft surgeries.

“It’s the first time we’ve had an injury like this in our fire department,” said Lapoint-Tridell Fire Chief Tyler McKee.

He added that fire conditions this year have been especially unpredictable.

“We’re used to wind; we’re not used to it changing all the time like it is right now,” McKee said. “It’s looking scary.”

The East Ute Plaza Fire in Fort Duchesne, Utah, on March 17. Kyle Allred, one of the volunteer firefighters working to gain control of the blaze, said he’s lucky to be alive after he caught fire and suffered third-degree burns on his lower body. | Courtesy Kyle Allred

Cellphone video from the scene shows just how intense the flames were.

Despite the ordeal, Allred said the experience has changed his perspective.

“It makes you realize what’s really important in your life: your faith, your family, my wife (and) my kids,” he said.

Firefighters and community members are now organizing a double-elimination cornhole tournament to help raise funds for Allred’s medical expenses. “Toss for a Hero: The ‘Ring of Fire’ Cornhole Fundraiser” will be Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. It will cost $25 per person and will take place at 8000 E. 10512 North in Tridell, Utah.

Kyle Allred, a volunteer firefighter from Utah, said he’s lucky to have survived after his pants caught fire and suffered third-degree burns on his lower body while fighting the East Ute Plaza Fire in Fort Duchesne, Utah, on March 17. | Courtesy Kyle Allred