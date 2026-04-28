You have to see this! Watch the moment tourists flee for safety as volcano erupts - East Idaho News

RUNNING FOR THEIR LIVES — Tourists in Guatemala were climbing a volcano when it suddenly erupted sending them fleeing for safety.

The terrifying moment happened April 20, 2026, at the Santiaguito Volcano. A video taken by Carlos Enrique Porres Rodas shows at least eight people trying to quickly make their way down what’s known as “El Paso de la Muerte,” or, “The Death Trail.”

Massive clouds of ash can be seen filling the sky as debris from the volcano crashes around the hikers.

Rodas said the volcano “is one of the most dangerous active volcanoes in Latin America.”

“Its ascent is restricted, but there are always daredevils who expose themselves to reach the colossus,” he mentioned.

As the video has quickly spread across social media platforms, viewers have shared their reactions to the intense footage.

One viewer commented, “Nothing like a lesson learned the hard way.”

Another wrote, “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”

“Tourtists need supervision at all times!! No common sense,” another comment reads.

A translated bulletin by the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) stated, “In light of this activity, the Executive Secretariat of CONRED reminds everyone that a restricted zone of at least 5 kilometers (5.3 miles) around the volcanic complex is currently in place, where entry, stay, or camping is prohibited.”

Rodas said there were no reports of any serious injuries.