4A/3A/2A: Spencer of West Jefferson, Townsend of Marsh Valley, Willis of West Side, highlight multiple champions - East Idaho News

MIDDLETON – Eastern Idaho teams collected some hardware at this weekend’s 4A/3A/2A state Track and Field championships.

In 2A, the Butte County boys placed second and Grace was fourth. The Butte County girls also earned a fourth-place trophy.

In 3A, Malad, West Side, and North Fremont boys finished 2-3-4 behind Nampa Christian. Firth, Ririe, and Malad were 2-3-4 in the final girls standings.

Sugar-Salem finished second in the 4A boys race, with the Digger girls placing third, followed by Marsh Valley.

Individually, there were plenty of highlights.

2A

Boys

-Butte County’s Cooper Williams ran a PR of 10.77 to win the 100, and then doubled up in the 200 with another win and another PR of 22.13.

-Carter Mecham, a sophomore from Grace, clocked 49.85 to win the 400.

-It was a 1-2-3 finish in the 110 hurdles as Butte County’s Bridger Livesay finished in 15.27, followed by Parker Yost of Grace and Braxtyn Parsons of Butte County.

-Jonah Wilkerson of Grace won the 300 hurdles in 40.50.

GIRLS

-Sophomore Penelope Huish of Mackay finished second in the 100 and third in the 200.

3A

BOYS

-Ririe senior Garrett Van Noy clocked 10.89 to win the 100.

-Ethan Willis of West Side defended his title in the 800, and added a 1,600 state title to his resume. He also ran on the 4×400 team that finished second and the SMR 1,600 team that won a title and was unbeaten all season.

-Malad’s Boston Burbidge won the 3,200 and finished third in the 800 and 1,600.

-Tanner Henderson of West Side won a jump-off to claim the pole vault title at 14-feet. West Side had three vaulters in the top five, with Braxton Grimm placing third and Brycen Thomsen finishing in fifth.

-Malad’s Braun Nalder won the triple jump with a mark of 42-9.

GIRLS

-Brielle Bastian of Malad clocked a PR of 59.43 to win the 400.

-West Jefferson junior Bella Spencer won the 800, the 1,600 and the 3,200. She set personal-bests in the 3,200 and the 1,600.

-Ririe’s Lucy Boone finished second in the 3,200 and the 1,600.

-Sage Rowlan of Aberdeen ran 14.34 to win the 100 hurdles.

-The Firth team of Adyson Park, Daisha Sorensen, Ellie Christensen, Ruby Hillman won the 4×100.

-Firth’s Madison Torgerson set a PR of 40-3.5 to win the shot put.

-Daisha Sorensen of Firth finished second in the high jump at 5-2.

-Sierra Eddins of West Jefferson won a very competitive pole vault event, with Andelin Tilley of Aberdeen, Laityn Sessions of North Fremont, Paityn Messick of Firth, Ameliarose Harris of Soda Springs, and Kaycee Venable of Malad, and Ambry Bills of Salmon all making the podium.

-Mara Rodgers of Declo won the triple jump at 35-0.5.

4A

BOYS

-Sugar-Salem sophomore Darrel Dickson placed second in the 1,600 and 3,200.

-Andrew Galbraith of Sugar-Salem ran a PR of 14.74 to win a tight 110 hurdles final.

-Teton’s Canon Kunz, who placed third in the 110 hurdles, won the 300 hurdles in 40.17.

GIRLS

-Marsh Valley pole vault champion Lydia Townsend set a PR in the 100 hurdles, breaking 14 seconds to win the title with a time of 13.79. The senior also finished second in the 300 hurdles.

-Sugar-Salem won the 4×200 relay, with Natasha (Tasha) Larsen, Sarah Galbraith, Sorelle Clark, Raegan Harris setting a PR of 1:44.16.

-Tasha Larsen of Sugar-Salem cleared 5-6 to win the high jump.