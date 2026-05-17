Around the Horn: Local schools held title-less, but grab 5 combined trophies - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Local baseball and softball teams went a combined 1-5 on championship Saturday, with Malad baseball and Blackfoot softball both falling in their respective championship games.

The Broncos earned eastern Idaho’s only Saturday victory, beating Vallivue in three innings to earn a spot in the 5A softball championship round. The Dragons earned their spot with a Friday night victory over Melba, but were run-ruled by Orofino Saturday.

Here is what happened Saturday in softball state tournament play:

Blackfoot, 5A

The No. 3 Broncos got more solid pitching from senior Brianna Reynolds, who allowed just one hit and struck out four in a 3-inning shutout victory over No. 2 Vallivue in an early morning elimination game.

Reynolds needed to work just three innings because of the offensive outburst she led.

Blackfoot earned a run-rule victory, 18-0, with Reynolds homering and driving in six runs. Juniors Adi Ybarguen and Emma McGuire and freshman Aniston Evans also homered in the shortened game.

With the win, the Broncos moved into the championship game, where No. 1 Middleton was waiting.

Reynolds gave her team yet another solid effort, holding the Vikings to five hits and four runs, three earned, while striking out seven. But the Blackfoot offense couldn’t get anything going in a 4-2 loss.

Senior Shea Staley drove in both Blackfoot runs.

Blackfoot comes home with the second-place trophy.

North Fremont, 3A

After claiming the first state trophy in program history last season, when they finished third, the No. 7 Huskies once again qualified for the state 3A semifinal.

North Fremont carried a two-run lead into the bottom of the seventh, but surrendered two runs and went to extras against No. 2 Parma. The Panthers escaped a first-and-third, one-out situation in the top of the eight, then scored the winning run in the bottom half.

Senior Peyton Lenz went the distance again, pitching every inning of the tournament for the Huskies. She also went 2-for-5. Senior Makyah Cherry drove in two runs to lead North Fremont.

North Fremont secures the third-place trophy for the second time in as many years.

Highland, 6A

The No. 4 Rams beat top-seeded Owyhee on Friday to open the tournament 2-0 and put themselves in prime position. After losing to No. 2 Eagle in the 6A semifinal, Highland had to beat Owyhee again to get to the championship round.

Highland came up short, falling via run-rule, 13-1.

The Rams took an early 1-0 lead when sophomore Molli Broadhead hammered a solo home run in the top of the first. But the Storm answered with three in the bottom of the first and never looked back.

Highland will bring the third-place trophy home.

Preston, 4A

No. 5 Preston gave No. 1 Kimberly all it could handle, scoring two in the top of the seventh and putting the tying run in scoring position before the Bulldogs secured a 5-4 win and a spot in the championship round.

Junior Averie Madsen starred for Preston, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored. She was also hit by a pitch twice.

Preston returns home with the third-place trophy.

Here is what happened Saturday in baseball state tournament play:

Malad, 3A

For the second time in as many years, the Dragons played for the 3A baseball state championship — this time, though, they needed to win twice on championship Saturday.

No. 1 Malad fell into a massive early hole and never recovered. In fact, they never recorded a hit in a five-inning run-rule loss.

No. 2 Orofino scored 10 times in the top of the first. Starter Blake Barlow took care of the rest, striking out five Dagon hitters and walking just one.

Malad will come home from the state tournament with the second-place trophy.