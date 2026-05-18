Bannock County Events Complex to host Big Bucks ProRodeo - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Professional rodeo returns to the Bannock County Events Complex with the Big Buck ProRodeo on May 22 at 7 p.m. and May 23 at 2 p.m., promising high-stakes competition. Sanctioned by the PRCA and WPRA, the weekend features a lineup packed with world-class entertainment designed to bring the “Wild West” atmosphere to life.

Friday night is Family Night, offering a free ticket with each adult ticket purchase. Following Saturday night’s performance is a special race by the Fort Hall Indian Relay Association.

Advanced general admission tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 years and under.

“There are also years in genetics and breeding when you look at the bucking horses,” said publicist and owner of Kirchmann Media Group, Gretchen Kirchmann. “This is something that the Flitton and Burnside families work on all year round. They just got done doing their winter tour.”

Launched in 2024, Big Bucks ProRodeo combines the storied 1940s legacies in the Flitton and Burnside families, which brings decades of specialized bucking horse breeding to the arena. The partnership features four generations of PRCA competition history anchored by the Burnside family.

The weekend features two full days of rodeo action, including bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding. Attendees will also find delicious food.

Missouri native Dustin “The Jester” Jenkins is a rodeo clown and professional barrelman with twenty-plus years of experience. Expect a fast-paced, interactive performance blending humor, skill, and arena presence.

“Rodeos are one of the few places left where three or four generations can sit together, and all find something to enjoy,” Jenkins said.

The entertainment lineup will feature Utah’s own Kate and Tera Flitton, who will perform “Stellar Trick Riding”. The sisters will showcase high-speed precision, including stunts like hanging upside down while dressed in bright, shiny fabrics.

“We have to practice our flexibility daily, and we keep our strength up by doing chores,” said older sister Kate.

As for protection in the pen, elite bullfighters Andrew Mellencamp and Lelo Garcia are tasked with the dangerous job of protecting riders from the bulls. They will bring their athleticism and passion for the sport to Pocatello, ensuring rider protection remains top priority throughout the event.

“Pocatello holds a very special place in my heart as I was on the DNCFR Rodeo committee in 1998-1999,” said Kirchmann. “I’m delighted to see the Big Bucks ProRodeo Company bringing back a PRCA rodeo to the community.”

Attendees are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early to experience the full scope of rodeo culture.