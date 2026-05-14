Champion Bengals dominate Big Sky Conference All-Tournament team selections - East Idaho News

Champion Bengals dominate Big Sky Conference All-Tournament team selectionsPublished at
POCATELLO — Six Idaho State Bengals have been named to the Big Sky Conference All-Tournament Team, including Tournament MVP Ava Brown.
The Big Sky Conference announced Wednesday that this year’s conference tournament featured a record 49 home runs, more than the 2018-23 tournaments combined (43).
The combined total of long balls hit in the 2024 and 2025 tournaments was 53, according to a social media post from the conference.
Idaho State was responsible for 11 of those homers, including two from their center fielder Brown, who was named the Tournament MVP. Brown went 5-for-12 (.417) in ISU’s three games, hitting a pair of dingers. She scored three runs and drove in eight.
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Here is the entire list of All-Tournament selections:
Ava Brown, Idaho State (MVP)
Camryn McDonald, Idaho State
Kira Day, Idaho State
Jenna Kearns, Idaho State
Jaden Moore, Idaho State
Marley Goluskin, Idaho State
Madison Evers-Lyles, Sacramento State
Saskia Raab, Sacramento State
Madi Mendoza, Sacramento State
Anna Cockhill, Montana
Grace Lopez, Montana
The Bengals, as conference tournament champions, earned a bid in the NCAA Tournament, which begins Friday. ISU will play in the Eugene, Ore. Regional, taking on the No. 13-ranked host Oregon Ducks Friday with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m.
Idaho residents can watch the game on ESPNU or the ESPN app.