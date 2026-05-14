 Champion Bengals dominate Big Sky Conference All-Tournament team selections - East Idaho News
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ISU softball

Champion Bengals dominate Big Sky Conference All-Tournament team selections

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Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Big Sky Conference All-Tournament team members from ISU and Sacramento State
Nine players selected to the Big Sky Conference All-Tournament played in the tournament championship game, six Idaho State players. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
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POCATELLO — Six Idaho State Bengals have been named to the Big Sky Conference All-Tournament Team, including Tournament MVP Ava Brown.

The Big Sky Conference announced Wednesday that this year’s conference tournament featured a record 49 home runs, more than the 2018-23 tournaments combined (43).

The combined total of long balls hit in the 2024 and 2025 tournaments was 53, according to a social media post from the conference.

Idaho State bats
The Idaho State Bengal bat lineup for the Big Sky Tournament championship game. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Idaho State was responsible for 11 of those homers, including two from their center fielder Brown, who was named the Tournament MVP. Brown went 5-for-12 (.417) in ISU’s three games, hitting a pair of dingers. She scored three runs and drove in eight.

RELATED | Bengals fry Bacon, Sacramento State to claim first-ever conference tournament title

ISU softball Ava Brown
Idaho State’s Ava Brown bats during the Bengals’ championship game victory over Sacramento State. Brown homered and drove in six in the game, finishing the tournament as its MVP. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Here is the entire list of All-Tournament selections:

Ava Brown, Idaho State (MVP)
Camryn McDonald, Idaho State
Kira Day, Idaho State
Jenna Kearns, Idaho State
Jaden Moore, Idaho State
Marley Goluskin, Idaho State
Madison Evers-Lyles, Sacramento State
Saskia Raab, Sacramento State
Madi Mendoza, Sacramento State
Anna Cockhill, Montana
Grace Lopez, Montana

The Bengals, as conference tournament champions, earned a bid in the NCAA Tournament, which begins Friday. ISU will play in the Eugene, Ore. Regional, taking on the No. 13-ranked host Oregon Ducks Friday with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m.

Idaho residents can watch the game on ESPNU or the ESPN app.

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