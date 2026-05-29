Chukars can't hold early lead in loss at Billings - East Idaho News

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Chukars led 5-0 after two innings, but the pitching staff couldn’t hold the lead as Billings pulled away Thursday night for a 15-7 win.

The Mustangs finished with 15 hits and took advantage of four Chukars’ errors.

Left fielder Wesley Mitchell finished 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, and Jonathan Gonzalez Perez knocked in two runs for Idaho Falls (1-8).

The series continues Friday at Billings. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.