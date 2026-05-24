Driver hospitalized after Interstate 84 crash with semitrailer - East Idaho News

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — A collision in Nampa sent one person to the hospital on Sunday morning.

A 23-year-old man driving a Mazda minivan west on Interstate 84 collided with a truck-tractor pulling a semi-trailer at about 5:48 a.m. at the off-ramp near mile marker 33, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

An ambulance transported the Mazda driver, who was from Ontario, Oregon, to a local hospital, according to police. Law enforcement said the driver of the semitruck, a 54-year-old man from Beaverton, Oregon, was not transported.

Traffic in the westbound I-84 lanes was blocked for more than an hour as responders helped those involved. The Nampa Police Department, Nampa Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedics assisted Idaho State Police at the scene.

State police are investigating the accident.