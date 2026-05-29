Grace senior Kamryn Mansfield caps her high school career with a state title and East Idaho Sports Golfer of the Year honors - East Idaho News

GRACE — Kamryn Mansfield has been playing competitive golf since she was 9.

It wasn’t a big deal at first, she said, but that changed the more she played.

“By the end, I was winning all the tournaments,” she said.

Mansfield, now a senior at Grace, has been an accomplished golfer ever since, but there’s one specific title she’s been chasing.

Her three trips to the IHSAA state tournament resulted in a fourth-place finish both freshman and sophomore year. Last year she finished third.

Mansfield said there was some pressure heading into her final state tournament, but she was “chill.”

“I knew it was my last tournament for high school,” she said. “I had a good attitude and wasn’t expecting anything.”

Mansfield was in a good position after the first day, shooting 82. She closed it out with a second-round 76 to win the 3A title by five strokes. She was the only player to shoot in the 70s in the tournament.

“It definitely felt surreal,” she said of finally reaching the goal of state champion.

Mansfield trains year-round and also played varsity basketball on the Grace team.

Having capped her high school career with medalist honors, she’ll play in tournaments this summer and will continue her golf career at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.

Along with the state title, Mansfield can add East Idaho Girls Spring Golfer of the Year to her senior accolades.