High school football Rocky Mountain Rumble schedule set - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The matchups and schedule have been set for this fall’s Rocky Mountain Rumble, which will again be held at the ICCU Dome on the Idaho State University campus.

One big twist this year is the inclusion of two teams from Canada. The Thunder Ridge Titans and Madison Bobcats will also join in on the festivities this year.

Thursday, Aug. 27, will be day one of the event, with Thunder Ridge facing Bear River (UT) at 5:30 p.m., followed by Madison taking on Riverton (UT) at 8:15 p.m.

The Rigby Trojans and Highland Rams will play Friday, Aug. 28, meaning all 6A District 5-6 teams will be present at the event.

Rigby will face Farmington (UT) at 5:30 p.m., with Highland playing Box Elder (UT) at 8:15 p.m.

The showdown will conclude the following week, due to the Idaho State Bengals having a home game on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Saturday, Sept. 5’s trio of games will feature a pair of Wyoming teams going against two teams from Canada, and a 1A rivalry game concluding the weekend.

Riverton (WY) will face Lethbridge Collegiate Institute (CAN) at 10 a.m., following by Star Valley (WY) taking on Raymond (CAN) at 1 p.m.

Finally, the Rockland Bulldogs will take on Dietrich at 4 p.m.

Matchups and times are subject to change.