 High school football Rocky Mountain Rumble schedule set - East Idaho News
Baseball

Sat

Idaho Falls

8

Hillcrest

4

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Sat

Marsh Valley

5

Filer

4

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Sat

Blackfoot

8

Lewiston

2

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Sat

Skyline

3

Twin Falls

11

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Sat

Thunder Ridge

4

Rigby

13

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Sat

Centennial

4

Highland

10

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North Fremont

17

Firth

26

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Sat

New Plymouth

9

Declo

1

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High school football Rocky Mountain Rumble schedule set

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland football, Cedric Mitchell
Highland’s Cedric Mitchell takes on a tackler from the Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM) Academy of Nevada during the 2025 Rocky Mountain Rumble, an annual high school football showdown featuring teams from across Idaho and the region hosted by the Highland Rams. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
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POCATELLO — The matchups and schedule have been set for this fall’s Rocky Mountain Rumble, which will again be held at the ICCU Dome on the Idaho State University campus.

One big twist this year is the inclusion of two teams from Canada. The Thunder Ridge Titans and Madison Bobcats will also join in on the festivities this year.

Thursday, Aug. 27, will be day one of the event, with Thunder Ridge facing Bear River (UT) at 5:30 p.m., followed by Madison taking on Riverton (UT) at 8:15 p.m.

The Rigby Trojans and Highland Rams will play Friday, Aug. 28, meaning all 6A District 5-6 teams will be present at the event.

Rigby will face Farmington (UT) at 5:30 p.m., with Highland playing Box Elder (UT) at 8:15 p.m.

The showdown will conclude the following week, due to the Idaho State Bengals having a home game on Saturday, Aug. 29.

Saturday, Sept. 5’s trio of games will feature a pair of Wyoming teams going against two teams from Canada, and a 1A rivalry game concluding the weekend.

Riverton (WY) will face Lethbridge Collegiate Institute (CAN) at 10 a.m., following by Star Valley (WY) taking on Raymond (CAN) at 1 p.m.

Finally, the Rockland Bulldogs will take on Dietrich at 4 p.m.

Matchups and times are subject to change.

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