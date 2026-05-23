I-15 West Inkom Interchange to close for several weeks starting Tuesday - East Idaho News

INKOM — The Idaho Transportation Department will close Interstate 15 Exit 58 at West Inkom for three weeks beginning Tuesday, May 26, to allow contractors to perform extensive work at the interchange.

This will include lowering the roadway beneath the I-15 bridges, installing new drainage structures, rebuilding the off-ramp and building a new lengthened on-ramp to meet modern standards.

Drivers can use Exit 63 at Portneuf Area along Old Highway 91 to access I-15 during the closure. This detour will be in place through mid-June.

Motorists should watch for work crews, use caution, and drive aware through the work zone.

This work is part of a multi-year effort that began last year to replace the I-15 bridges over Main Street, Rapid Creek Road and the Union Pacific Railroad. Last year, the three southbound bridges were replaced. This year, crews are focusing on the northbound bridges, with work scheduled to be completed in late October.

Learn more about this project or sign up for construction updates at itd.idaho.gov/project/inkom-corridor/. Motorists can also check 511.idaho.gov for current conditions.