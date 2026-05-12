Idaho Falls' Jaycee Jensen won three district titles and heads to state looking to repeat in the 3,200 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The state’s top track and field athletes converge in the Boise area this week for the state championships.

Idaho Falls senior Jaycee Jensen enters the 5A meet after winning district titles in the 800, 1,600 and 3.200.

The East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week looks to repeat as state 3,200 champion and add to her resume in the 1,600 after finishing third last season.

Jensen, who has signed with Weber State, finished second at the state cross country meet this season, and said she wants to finish her high school career on a strong note.

She clocked 11:00.32 to win last year’s state 3,200 and ran a season-best time of 11:30.83 this year in a loaded field at the Tiger-Grizz meet.

Her 1,600 time of 5:18.06 is fourth on the 5A state performance list, and her 11:30.83 is third in the 3,200.