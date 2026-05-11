Record-breaking heat & 55 mph winds to blast through eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Record temperatures are in store this week, along with a wind advisory on Wednesday.

That’s the outlook from the National Weather Service in Pocatello. Meteorologist Travis Wyatt tells EastIdahoNews.com temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wyatt notes that Sunday was the first time in 2026 that temperatures reached 80 degrees Fahrenheit in Pocatello. It will likely reach 90 degrees in the Gate City on Wednesday.

The current record for a 90-degree day on May 12 in Pocatello happened in 2001, according to Wyatt. The daytime temperature was 92 degrees that day. In 2013, the temperature was 90 degrees on May 13.

“We’ll likely hit the record Wednesday (in Pocatello),” Wyatt says.

In Idaho Falls, the record high for May 12 and 13, respectively, was 87 in 2001 and 88 in 2013. With temperatures expected to reach 88 degrees in Idaho Falls on Tuesday, Wyatt says he expects the previous record will be broken.

With the rise in temperatures, Wyatt says it’s also going to get windy. He’s forecasting breezy conditions on Tuesday, but a wind advisory is in effect for Wednesday afternoon. Throughout eastern Idaho, wind gusts will range from 45-55 mph. The windy conditions will start around noon, Wyatt says, but the brunt of it will happen between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Chances of rain are only slight on Wednesday — if there is any precipitation, Wyatt says it will be minuscule.

By Thursday, we’ll see a significant drop in temperatures. Highs will dip into the upper 60s and low 70s that day and continue into the weekend. Wyatt says wind gusts will also die down.

Freezing temperatures are expected Sunday night and early Monday morning. A frost advisory and freeze warning are in effect overnight.

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