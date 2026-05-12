House fire being investigated as arson, suspect admitted to BHC - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A house fire that broke out Saturday evening on Rosewood Drive is now being investigated as arson.

The Madison Fire Department was called to the home around 6:30 p.m. and found smoke pouring from the eaves with heavy smoke throughout the interior. Firefighters made an aggressive entry and discovered flames burning in four separate areas of the house, both upstairs and downstairs, according to a news release.

One person was transported to Madison Memorial Hospital. Their condition was unknown Monday evening.

It’s believed the man who started the fire was experiencing a mental health episode and he was admitted to the Behavioral Health Center in Idaho Falls, Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Damage to the home is estimated at $400,000. The department sent three engines, two ambulances, and two command vehicles, with 16 personnel working the scene. Rexburg police also responded to the scene.

“This spring, Madison Fire Department has been especially busy, so we ask the public to be especially mindful about fire-related activities, whether that’s controlled burns or recreational fires,” said Battalion Chief David Ivey.

Because structure fires of this type require all on-duty personnel, the department depends on off-duty responders to handle additional calls.

Officials are encouraging local residents interested in firefighting to consider joining the department. If you’re interested in learning more, click here.