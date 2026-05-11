Photo gallery: District 5 4A and 5A athletes compete at Lookout Credit Union Field - East Idaho News

Photo gallery: District 5 4A and 5A athletes compete at Lookout Credit Union FieldPublished at
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POCATELLO — Hundreds of athletes representing 4A and 5A schools across southeastern Idaho gathered at Pocatello High School’s Lookout Credit Union Field this week to compete in dozens of events for District 5 superiority and spots in next week’s state meet.
Here are some of our favorite photos from the 4A-5A District 5 championship meet:
All photos by Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com