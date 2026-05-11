 Photo gallery: District 5 4A and 5A athletes compete at Lookout Credit Union Field - East Idaho News
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Idaho Falls

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Hillcrest

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Marsh Valley

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Filer

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Blackfoot

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Lewiston

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Skyline

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Twin Falls

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Thunder Ridge

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Rigby

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Centennial

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Highland

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North Fremont

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New Plymouth

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track and field

Photo gallery: District 5 4A and 5A athletes compete at Lookout Credit Union Field

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello Jack Enslinger triple jump
Pocatello High School senior Jack Enslinger competes in the triple jump at the 4A-5A District 5 track championships at Lookout Credit Union Field in Pocatello. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
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POCATELLO — Hundreds of athletes representing 4A and 5A schools across southeastern Idaho gathered at Pocatello High School’s Lookout Credit Union Field this week to compete in dozens of events for District 5 superiority and spots in next week’s state meet.

Here are some of our favorite photos from the 4A-5A District 5 championship meet:

All photos by Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

5A District 5 Boys 4x100 Finish

5A District 5 Girls 100 meters

5A District 5 Boys 100 Meters

4A District 5 Boys 100 Meters

4A District 5 Boys 110 meters Hurdles

5A District 5 Boys 110 meters Hurdles

5A District 5 Girls 100 meter Hurdles

5A District 5 Boys 800 meter Finish

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