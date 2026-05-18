 Rigby takes top honors in 6A District 4-5-6 postseason awards - East Idaho News
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Rigby takes top honors in 6A District 4-5-6 postseason awards

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Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby High School senior Bentley Brower gestures to his teammates during a recent Trojans road game against the Pocatello Thunder. Brower collected three hits and scored three runs in a 7-6 victory over the Rams at Highland High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
Rigby High School senior Bentley Brower gestures to his teammates during a recent Trojans road game against the Pocatello Thunder. Brower collected three hits and scored three runs in a 7-6 victory over the Rams at Highland High School. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.
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EASTERN IDAHO – Rigby dominated the 6A District 4-5-6 All-Conference baseball awards.

Rigby finished 16-13 and advanced to a regional tournament before losing to eventual state champion Owyhee.

Bentley Brower was named conference Player of the Year after hitting .388 with 15 RBIs.

Gunnar Davis was selected Pitcher of the Year after finishing 5-1 with a 3.57 earned run average, and Sam Phillips was selected Coach of the Year after leading the Trojans to a regular-season title and a berth in the state regional playoffs.

Note: Players selected by conference coaches.

6A District 4-5-6 All-Conference Baseball

Coach of the Year: Sam Phillips, Rigby

Player of the Year: Bentley Brower, Rigby

Pitcher of the Year: Gunnar Davis Rigby

Offensive Player of the Year: Christian Waitley, Canyon Springs

FIRST TEAM

Catcher: Cannon Eddie, Highland.

Infielders: Jayden Belnap, Rigby; Cooper Colonel, Highland; Easton Carling, Thunder Ridge; Tyce Hodges, Madison; Tregan Orr, Madison.

Outfielders: DJ Boudrero, Rigby; Breaden Pike, Thunder Ridge; Andrew Scott, Highland; Mace Mortenson, Madison.

Designated hitter: Kadyn Hench, Rigby.

Pitchers: Joseph Madsen, Rigby; Kooper Steffler, Rigby; Dillon Malstrom, Madison; Nash Randall, Highland; Kai Jones, Highland; Kanyon Lish, Thunder Ridge.

Closer: Trip Walker, Rigby.

SECOND TEAM

Catcher: Jacob Stewart, Rigby; Sam Berry, Madison.

Infielders: Gunnar Davis, Rigby; Dawsom Wheeler, Canyon Ridge; Alex Ramos, Madison; Ty Dixon, Highland; Kutter Lish, Thunder Ridge; Marshall Glenn, Highland.

Outfielders: Jette Walker, Madison; Kooper Steffler, Rigby; Ryan Harris, Thunder Ridge.

Pitchers: Tyce Hodges, Madison; Treagan Orr, Madison; Robert Morales, Madison; Ryder Portman, Thunder Ridge; Adler Stone, Thunder Ridge; Aiden Ellet, Highland; Garrett Grayson, Highland.

HONORABLE MENTION

Colton Noel, Rigby; Scott Lounsbury, Rigy; Brodee Thomson, Canyon Springs; Jace Johnson, Madison; Carter Tonks, Madison; Easton Holloway, Madison; Cam Neilson, Madison; Robert Morales, Madison.

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