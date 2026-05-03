Rigby's Lauren Burnside headed to Spain to play with US U18 team - East Idaho News

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RIGBY – It’s going to be a memorable summer for Lauren Burnside.

The Rigby High senior has been preparing for the next step in her basketball career after signing with Central Washington University.

Burnside will get an added bonus in June when she joins the Under-18 US national team for the Euro Youth Basketball Cup in Barcelona, Spain.

“It’s kind of a little surreal,” Burnside said of joining the US team. “I never thought I would have this opportunity … I was pretty excited about it. I love basketball and I love to travel, so being able to put those two things together was exciting for me.”

Burnside said the roster spot “kind of fell in my lap” after former Thunder Ridge coach Lee Toldson recommended her for the team.

Listed as a 6-1 forward, Burnside developed into one of the top post defenders in the state, helping lead the Trojans to a third-place finish at the 6A state championships this past season.

She was named conference Defensive Player of the Year after averaging more than eight rebounds and being a force in the paint.

Burnside said she grew up playing just about every sport she could, but by the time she got to high school the path was clear.

“I put all my marbles into basketball,” she said, noting she’s played combo guard and forward and then primarily post this past season.

While she’s met her new college teammates and visited the Central Washington campus, the trip with the U18 team this summer will be a new adventure.

“I have no connections to anybody (on the roster),” she said.

The Euro Youth Basketball Cup is June 19-21 at the Blanes Sports Complex near Barcelona.

Teams will play four to six games.

“Hopefully we leave with a gold medal,” Burnside said. “On a personal level, this will help develop me as an athlete and prepare for college.”

She plans to study Business Marketing at Central Washington.

“This summer is going to be a really good opportunity,” Burnside said.