Roundup: Runnin' Rebels split with Utah, Knights and Rigby split - East Idaho News

Roundup: Runnin’ Rebels split with Utah, Knights and Rigby splitPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – The Runnin’ Rebels out of Pocatello and Knights out of Idaho Falls each played doubleheaders on Thursday.
Here’s a look at the results.
Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels 8, Utah Cattle 7
The Rebels led early, but needed to rally to get past Utah.
Post 4 scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game and Dawsyn Peterson doubled to score the winning run in walk-off fashion.
Andrew Eby finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Cody Smith was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Rebels.
Utah Cattle 13, Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels 1
Utah took the nightcap, scoring five runs in the first and pounding out 12 hits over five innings.
Catcher Carter Carey had the lone RBI for the Rebels (3-4).
Post 56 Knights 7, Rigby Mustangs 4
The Knights took advantage of five Rigby errors and five unearned runs to win the opener.
Tyler Bodily hit two doubles and scored twice, while Henry Smith finished 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Rigby Mustangs 13, Post 56 Knights 5
Rigby scored eight runs in the second inning and four Mustang pitchers held the Knights to five hits to split the doubleheader.
Kadyn Hench finished 5 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs for the Mustangs. Gunnar Davis knocked in two runs.
Eli Bojorquez and Peyton Chastain each had doubles for the Knights (1-5).