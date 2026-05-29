 Roundup: Runnin' Rebels split with Utah, Knights and Rigby split - East Idaho News
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Roundup: Runnin’ Rebels split with Utah, Knights and Rigby split

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Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Runnin' Rebels Dawsyn Peterson throws out a runner during Thursday's opener against Utah. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.
The Runnin’ Rebels Dawsyn Peterson throws out a runner during Thursday’s opener against Utah. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.
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EASTERN IDAHO – The Runnin’ Rebels out of Pocatello and Knights out of Idaho Falls each played doubleheaders on Thursday.

Here’s a look at the results.

Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels 8, Utah Cattle 7

The Rebels led early, but needed to rally to get past Utah.

Post 4 scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game and Dawsyn Peterson doubled to score the winning run in walk-off fashion.

Andrew Eby finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Cody Smith was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Rebels.

Utah Cattle 13, Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels 1

Utah took the nightcap, scoring five runs in the first and pounding out 12 hits over five innings.

Catcher Carter Carey had the lone RBI for the Rebels (3-4).

Post 56 Knights 7, Rigby Mustangs 4

The Knights took advantage of five Rigby errors and five unearned runs to win the opener.

Tyler Bodily hit two doubles and scored twice, while Henry Smith finished 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Rigby Mustangs 13, Post 56 Knights 5

Rigby scored eight runs in the second inning and four Mustang pitchers held the Knights to five hits to split the doubleheader.

Kadyn Hench finished 5 for 5 with two doubles and five RBIs for the Mustangs. Gunnar Davis knocked in two runs.

Eli Bojorquez and Peyton Chastain each had doubles for the Knights (1-5).

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