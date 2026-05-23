 Runnin' Rebels, Rigby Mustangs split doubleheader to start American Legion season - East Idaho News
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Runnin’ Rebels, Rigby Mustangs split doubleheader to start American Legion season

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rigby Mustangs DJ Boudrero connects
Rigby Mustangs’ DJ Boudrero connects as the Mustangs face the Runnin’ Rebels Friday at Halliwell Park in Pocatello. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
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POCATELLO — The Post 4 Runnin’ Rebels and Rigby Mustangs squared off Friday for a double-dip at Pocatello’s Halliwell Park to start their American Legion seasons.

Behind a strong pitching effort from Joseph Madsen, the Mustangs took game one of the doubleheader 12-1.

Scott Lounsbury led the way offensively for Rigby, going 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. But it was Madsen who powered the Mustangs, allowing one run on four hits in a complete game effort. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Runnin's Rebels Camdyn Reynolds triples against Rigby Mustangs
Runnin’ Rebels’ Camdyn Reynolds slides in safely at third with a triple during Friday’s doubleheader against the Rigby Mustangs. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

The Runnin’ Rebels returned the favor in game two, behind the joint pitching effort of Dawsyn Peterson and Justin Baker.

Peterson, the starter, allowed two hits while striking out eight in his 4 scoreless innings. Baker came on in relief, going the final 3 innings while allowing one hit and one unearned run in a 3-1 victory.

Carson Branson paced the Runnin’ Rebel offense, going 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.

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