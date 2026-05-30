Soda Springs celebrated its first girls golf state title and earns East Idaho Sports team honors - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — It was like a perfect storm that Soda Springs golf coach Connie Parker saw coming even before the season.

“You could see it coming from the very first season,” she said of the Cardinals’ girls golf lineup, which featured three seniors, a junior and a sophomore.

It’s the same group that finished second in the 3A state championships a year ago, and was definitely motivated to make another run.

“As coaches, we didn’t feel like we needed to motivate them,” Parker said. “They worked hard for that … Every single one worked hard on their game.”

Soda Springs captured the 3A state title by 29 strokes, earning its first girls championship in program history and a nod as East Idaho Sports Girls Spring Golf Team of the Year.

The tight-knit group had been consistent all season, Parker noted, and they did it again over the two-day tournament.

Sophomore Jayden Parker finished tied for third and senior Tara Vedder finished seventh. Kale Hopkins, another senior, tied for ninth place, and Jocee Tingey tied for 16th. Jasta Stoor tied for 18th.

That proved enough for Soda Springs to claim the title, with Ririe and Challis coming in second and third, respectively.

“This team, this season, has been amazing,” Parker said. “It’s a great group and they support each other.”