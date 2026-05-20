Wrapping up a very successful Idaho State softball season - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Their appearance may have been short-lived, but this year’s Bengals accomplished something no squad had done before them — appear in the NCAA Tournament.

Idaho State was led by its offensive firepower during its two-year emergence as one of the top mid-major softball teams in the country. That offense, though, never got going during the Eugene Regional, losing 5-1 to host Oregon, then falling 3-1 in an elimination game against St. Mary’s College (Calif.).

But winning the conference tournament championship to earn their regional bid was a hurdle in itself for the Bengals. No team in program history had done that.

The Bengals finished the 2026 regular season with a 37-20 overall record, 10-5 in conference, winning their second conference regular-season championship in as many years. Then they went 3-0, all three wins coming by way of run-rule, to claim the Big Sky Conference tournament title.

The Idaho State Bengals pose with the trophy after winning the Big Sky Conference tournament championship. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

As a team, ISU batted .323, good enough for 46th in the country — out of 304 teams. Their 79 home runs tied the Bengals for 27th in the nation. And their 369 total runs scored tied them for 35th.

ISU finished the 2025 season as the 23rd-ranked mid-major team in the country, and will likely appear on the list this year.

Individual honors have also already begun to mount, with several players being named to the All-Conference Teams and Big Sky All-Tournament Team. Now several Bengals have been named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Mountain Region Teams.

First baseman Sydney Groves and center fielder Ava Brown were both selected to the Second-Team All-Region squad, while shortstop Camryn McDonald earned Third-Team honors. The Bengal trio joined players from the universities Nevada, Washington, Nebraska, Oregon and others.

While Idaho State has been led over the last two years by Brown, Alyssa Yee and and a core of seniors, several standouts from the current run will be back next season.

McDonald, First-Team All-Conference catcher Jenna Kearns, Big Sky Pitcher of the Year Marley Goluskin and Second-Team All-Conference second baseman Belle Navarrete were all juniors this season and should be back next year. Breakout utility player Kira Day was a freshman and should also be back.

While celebrating what this year’s squad accomplished and the outgoing seniors, it’s important not to overlook the core that will return next year to make another run at the NCAA Tourney. And by virtue of this year’s regular-season conference championship, the Bengals will again host the conference championships next year.

As Kearns, a Pocatello native and Highland High School alum, said, this could be the start of consistent playoff success.

“To be able to be a part of this, to set a legacy for everybody else that comes in, it’s great,” she told EastIdahoSports.com after winning the conference tournament. “I feel like we’ve finally, kind of, broken the curse. I really hope that we continue to do this more consistently and keep the ball rolling.”