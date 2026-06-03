3 from Preston, 1 from Sugar-Salem named to 4A All-State softball First-Team - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — On a 4A All-State roster dominated by state champion Cole Valley Christian, the presence of eastern Idaho athletes is pronounced.

Three members of District 5 champion Preston have been named First-Team selections, joining one member of the District 4 champion Sugar-Salem.

With another six local girls filling the Second-Team roster, that gives eastern Idaho schools a total of 10 All-State selections.

All-State rosters are voted on by each classification’s coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Here are the 4A All-State selections:

Player of the Year: Lauren Colson, Cole Valley Christian, jr., SS/P

Coach of the Year: Ryan Crosby, Cole Valley Christian

First-Team

Addie Herrera, Cole Valley Christian, so., P/3B

Abbie English, Cole Valley Christian, sr., 2B/3B

Addison Cann. Kimberly, jr., 1B/DH

Brooklyn VerWey, Kimberly, so., CF/SS

Brielle Biggs, Preston, jr., CF/UTIL

Kambry Bartholick, Sugar-Salem, sr., 3B/P

Ellie Keller, Preston, so., P/3B

Brinkley Lauderdale, Cole Valley Christian, so., C

Averie Madsen, Preston, jr., SS/UTIL

Madi Janicek, Weiser, sr., P

Gianna Maniaci, Cole Valley Christian, fr., CF

Second-Team

Charly Stoddard, South Fremont, Sr., P/1B

Ellie Shirts, Weiser, Sr., 1B

Kalynn Benson, Kimberly, Sr., 3B/DH

Leah Lehmann, South Fremont, Sr., C

Peyten Crockett, Bear Lake, Sr., SS

Elayne LeCheminant, South Fremont, Sr., 3B

Kaylee Silver, Gooding, Sr., P/3B

Madi Trappen, Kimberly, Sr., 2B/CF

Olivia Rogers, Gooding, So., P/3B

Emery Green, Sugar-Salem, Jr., P/3B

Kambria Romrell, Bear Lake, Sr., C/3B