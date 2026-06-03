3 from Preston, 1 from Sugar-Salem named to 4A All-State softball First-Team - East Idaho News

3 from Preston, 1 from Sugar-Salem named to 4A All-State softball First-TeamPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — On a 4A All-State roster dominated by state champion Cole Valley Christian, the presence of eastern Idaho athletes is pronounced.
Three members of District 5 champion Preston have been named First-Team selections, joining one member of the District 4 champion Sugar-Salem.
With another six local girls filling the Second-Team roster, that gives eastern Idaho schools a total of 10 All-State selections.
All-State rosters are voted on by each classification’s coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
Here are the 4A All-State selections:
Player of the Year: Lauren Colson, Cole Valley Christian, jr., SS/P
Coach of the Year: Ryan Crosby, Cole Valley Christian
First-Team
Addie Herrera, Cole Valley Christian, so., P/3B
Abbie English, Cole Valley Christian, sr., 2B/3B
Addison Cann. Kimberly, jr., 1B/DH
Brooklyn VerWey, Kimberly, so., CF/SS
Brielle Biggs, Preston, jr., CF/UTIL
Kambry Bartholick, Sugar-Salem, sr., 3B/P
Ellie Keller, Preston, so., P/3B
Brinkley Lauderdale, Cole Valley Christian, so., C
Averie Madsen, Preston, jr., SS/UTIL
Madi Janicek, Weiser, sr., P
Gianna Maniaci, Cole Valley Christian, fr., CF
Second-Team
Charly Stoddard, South Fremont, Sr., P/1B
Ellie Shirts, Weiser, Sr., 1B
Kalynn Benson, Kimberly, Sr., 3B/DH
Leah Lehmann, South Fremont, Sr., C
Peyten Crockett, Bear Lake, Sr., SS
Elayne LeCheminant, South Fremont, Sr., 3B
Kaylee Silver, Gooding, Sr., P/3B
Madi Trappen, Kimberly, Sr., 2B/CF
Olivia Rogers, Gooding, So., P/3B
Emery Green, Sugar-Salem, Jr., P/3B
Kambria Romrell, Bear Lake, Sr., C/3B