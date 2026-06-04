4 Bees earn 5A state All-Tournament honors - East Idaho News

4 Bees earn 5A state All-Tournament honorsPublished at
IDAHO FALLS — The reigning 5A state champion Bonneville Bees came short of repeating their title run this season, finishing with a third-place trophy.
While the Bees did not bring home the ultimate prize, several members of the Bonneville baseball team received recognition for their contributions during the state tournament with All-Tournament selections. Included among that group was senior Carter Bowen, the East Idaho Sports baseball Player of the Year, who was named an All-Tournament pitcher.
Here is the full list of 5A All-Tournament honorees, as selected by IdahoSports.com broadcaster Jack Esplin and Bo Bateman, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the entire 5A tournament.
Tournament MVP
Sage Medeiros, Sandpoint
All-Tournament Pitchers
Carter Bowen, Bonneville
Lincoln Stuart, Bonneville
Elijah Strong, Skyview
All-Tournament Hitters/Fielders
Taye Lords, Bonneville
Michael McCarty, Bonneville
Soren Caprio, Sandpoint
Mason Little, Sandpoint
Parker Reichart, Sandpoint
Brennan Shaw, Sandpoint
Tyler Russell, Skyview
Aaron Vavold, Skyview
Maddox Stadelmeir, Twin Falls