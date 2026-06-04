4 Bees earn 5A state All-Tournament honors - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The reigning 5A state champion Bonneville Bees came short of repeating their title run this season, finishing with a third-place trophy.

While the Bees did not bring home the ultimate prize, several members of the Bonneville baseball team received recognition for their contributions during the state tournament with All-Tournament selections. Included among that group was senior Carter Bowen, the East Idaho Sports baseball Player of the Year, who was named an All-Tournament pitcher.

Here is the full list of 5A All-Tournament honorees, as selected by IdahoSports.com broadcaster Jack Esplin and Bo Bateman, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the entire 5A tournament.

Tournament MVP

Sage Medeiros, Sandpoint

All-Tournament Pitchers

Carter Bowen, Bonneville

Lincoln Stuart, Bonneville

Elijah Strong, Skyview

All-Tournament Hitters/Fielders

Taye Lords, Bonneville

Michael McCarty, Bonneville

Soren Caprio, Sandpoint

Mason Little, Sandpoint

Parker Reichart, Sandpoint

Brennan Shaw, Sandpoint

Tyler Russell, Skyview

Aaron Vavold, Skyview

Maddox Stadelmeir, Twin Falls