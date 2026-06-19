Bandits pick up a pair of wins, improve to 3-0 in Nebraska tournament - East Idaho News

OMAHA, Neb. – The Bandits picked up two wins on Thursday in the Omaha Nebraska tournament, beating Prior Lake (Min) 14-0 and Creighton Prep 8-7.

Idaho Falls opened up a 10-0 lead after two innings against Prior Lake and Conner Cannon did the rest on the mound, tossing a five-inning shutout.

Makai Ferguson finished with four RBIs and Cole Croft knocked in three runs.

The Bandits led early against Creighton Prep, before holding on for the win.

Lincoln Stallings finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Bandits (12-2).