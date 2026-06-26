Chipotle is opening in Pocatello this month. Find out when. - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Chipotle Mexican Grill in Pocatello will officially open next week. This makes it the second new Chipotle restaurant to open this month in eastern Idaho.

The Pocatello location at 299 East Alameda Road will open on Tuesday, June 30, according to Chipotle Mexican Grill communications team spokesperson Mohit Patel. It will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The international chain specializes in burritos, tacos, burrito bowls and salads.

It will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-up lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars, according to Patel.

An Idaho Falls location recently opened on June 11 at 2310 East 17th Street by the Grand Teton Mall.

RELATED | The wait is finally over. Chipotle opens in Idaho Falls and Pocatello this month



The Idaho Falls and Pocatello restaurants are hiring. Click here to learn more.

There are competitive benefits, including:

A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year

A debt-free college degree program, and English as a second language

Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

Chipotle additionally has a location in Rexburg at 1048 Tamana Drive.