COURTROOM INSIDER | Sharing his daughter's story to save others - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Justin Bradshaw shares about the life-changing phone call he received from his daughter on Dec. 16, 2025.

“Dad, he’s outside. I’m scared, and I need you to come scare him away,” his daughter, Macey, said.

Justin rushed over to his daughter’s Lyman, Wyoming, home and, as he approached the front door, heard two gunshots.

Macey had been shot by her ex-boyfriend, and Justin cradled his daughter in his arms as he waited for help to arrive.

Tonight he joins Nate Eaton to share Macey’s story, what the family has learned, and a new foundation meant to help others in similar situations.

You can learn more about A New Dawn Foundation here.

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