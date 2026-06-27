COURTROOM INSIDER | Young mom desperate for answers after husband is killed while FaceTiming kids - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Alysha Cordova is desperate for answers after her husband was shot and killed while on FaceTime with their kids six years ago.

While two suspects have been named in Nick Cordova’s case, nobody has been arrested and Alysha says it seems the investigation has gone cold.

She joins Nate Eaton to talk about what happened, the latest developments and how you can help.

For more information on “Noise for Nick,” click here.