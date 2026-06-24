COURTROOM INSIDER | Zarrius Hildabrand takes the stand, admits affairs and shares graphic testimony - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Zarrius Hilabrand takes the stand after emotional testimony from his mom. He admits to an affair, and shares graphic details about what he says happened, why he lied and how he disposed of Sariah Hilabrand’s body.

The defense then rested and the case will go to the jury following closing arguments tomorrow.

Nate Eaton breaks it all down.

Watch in the video player above.