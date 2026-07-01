Fourth of July chocolate dipped pretzel rods - East Idaho News

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Looking for a festive treat that won’t heat up the whole kitchen in the middle of summer? These red, white, and blue chocolate-dipped pretzel rods hit that perfect sweet-and-salty sweet spot. They take minutes to pull together and the kids will love helping shake on the patriotic sprinkles! Ingredients 2 dozen pretzel rods

1 cup candy melts

1/2 cup 4th of July sprinkles Instructions Place your chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and microwave on 15 second intervals, stirring after each interval, until all the chocolate is melted.

Use a spoon to cover ¾ of each pretzel rod with chocolate and then sprinkle on enough sprinkles to cover the chocolate in a thin layer.

Place the pretzel rods on a cookie sheet lined with wax paper and place in the freezer for 30 minutes, or until the chocolate has set.

Serve!

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma's kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!

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