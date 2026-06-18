Highland's Bybee, Thunder Ridge's Sorg named First-Team All-State performers - East Idaho News

Highland’s Bybee, Thunder Ridge’s Sorg named First-Team All-State performersPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — Senior Reece Bybee rounded out a stellar high school softball career, leading the Highland Rams to their first state trophy in 13 years.
Bybee finished the season with the state’s fourth-best batting average (.678), across all divisions, to go with 64 runs scored, fourth-most in the state, and 42 stolen bases, the most among all 6A players. Her efforts have been rewarded, as she has been named a First-Team All-State selection, joining Thunder Ridge’s Zoey Sorg.
The sophomore infielder was also among the state’s top hitters, batting .594 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs.
All-State rosters are voted on by each classification’s coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
Here are the 6A All-State selections:
Player of the Year: Hailey Brennan, Owyhee, jr., /UTIL
Coach of the Year: Tim Souza, Eagle
First-Team
McKenna Chavez, Capital, sr., SS
Ellie McManigal, Eagle, sr., SS/C
Reece Bybee, Highland, sr., CF/SS
Peyton Bargen, Eagle, sr., P/CF
Hailey Bock, Owyhee, so., P/LF
Makenzie Owens, Eagle, sr., 3B/C
Zoey Sorg, Thunder Ridge, so., 3B/SS
Jenna Davenport, Coeur d’Alene, jr., P/2B
Kamryn Newbery, Boise, so., SS/C
Alyssa Orchard, Eagle, sr., LF/RF
Madalynn Mahaffey, Owyhee, so., 1B
Second-Team
Brooke Austin, Mountain View, Jr., 1B
Chelsea Adams, Thunder Ridge, So., 1B
Tayler Kloczko, Mountain View, Sr., CF
McKenna Zimmerman, Post Falls, Sr., C/UTIL
Sam Bishop, Rigby, Sr., CF/LF
Romy Turpen, Capital Fr., P/2B
Kira Anderson, Boise, So., P/1B
Jovie Wilkins, Mountain View, So., RF
Darlene Espinoza, Capital, So., 1B
Reese Naylor, Borah, Sr., SS/CF
Kulani Peahu, Post Falls, Jr., SS/C