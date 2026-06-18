Highland's Bybee, Thunder Ridge's Sorg named First-Team All-State performers - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Senior Reece Bybee rounded out a stellar high school softball career, leading the Highland Rams to their first state trophy in 13 years.

Bybee finished the season with the state’s fourth-best batting average (.678), across all divisions, to go with 64 runs scored, fourth-most in the state, and 42 stolen bases, the most among all 6A players. Her efforts have been rewarded, as she has been named a First-Team All-State selection, joining Thunder Ridge’s Zoey Sorg.

The sophomore infielder was also among the state’s top hitters, batting .594 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs.

All-State rosters are voted on by each classification’s coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Here are the 6A All-State selections:

Player of the Year: Hailey Brennan, Owyhee, jr., /UTIL

Coach of the Year: Tim Souza, Eagle

First-Team

McKenna Chavez, Capital, sr., SS

Ellie McManigal, Eagle, sr., SS/C

Reece Bybee, Highland, sr., CF/SS

Peyton Bargen, Eagle, sr., P/CF

Hailey Bock, Owyhee, so., P/LF

Makenzie Owens, Eagle, sr., 3B/C

Zoey Sorg, Thunder Ridge, so., 3B/SS

Jenna Davenport, Coeur d’Alene, jr., P/2B

Kamryn Newbery, Boise, so., SS/C

Alyssa Orchard, Eagle, sr., LF/RF

Madalynn Mahaffey, Owyhee, so., 1B

Second-Team

Brooke Austin, Mountain View, Jr., 1B

Chelsea Adams, Thunder Ridge, So., 1B

Tayler Kloczko, Mountain View, Sr., CF

McKenna Zimmerman, Post Falls, Sr., C/UTIL

Sam Bishop, Rigby, Sr., CF/LF

Romy Turpen, Capital Fr., P/2B

Kira Anderson, Boise, So., P/1B

Jovie Wilkins, Mountain View, So., RF

Darlene Espinoza, Capital, So., 1B

Reese Naylor, Borah, Sr., SS/CF

Kulani Peahu, Post Falls, Jr., SS/C