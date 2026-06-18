 Highland's Bybee, Thunder Ridge's Sorg named First-Team All-State performers - East Idaho News
Chukars

Wed

Boise

19

Chukars

3

Chukars

Tue

Boise

16

Chukars

17

Chukars

Sat

Chukars

10

Boise

17

Chukars

Jun 11

Chukars

13

Boise

5

Chukars

Jun 10

Chukars

3

Boise

8

Chukars

Jun 9

Chukars

5

Boise

10

Chukars

Jun 5

Ogden

15

Chukars

5

Chukars

Jun 4

Ogden

14

Chukars

10

all-state softball

Highland’s Bybee, Thunder Ridge’s Sorg named First-Team All-State performers

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Highland softball, Reece Bybee
Highland High School senior Reece Bybee bats during the 2025 state tournament. Bybee finished the 2026 season with a .678 batting average, eight home runs and 42 stolen bases, the most among all 6A softball players, to earn a First-Team All-State selection. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — Senior Reece Bybee rounded out a stellar high school softball career, leading the Highland Rams to their first state trophy in 13 years.

Bybee finished the season with the state’s fourth-best batting average (.678), across all divisions, to go with 64 runs scored, fourth-most in the state, and 42 stolen bases, the most among all 6A players. Her efforts have been rewarded, as she has been named a First-Team All-State selection, joining Thunder Ridge’s Zoey Sorg.

The sophomore infielder was also among the state’s top hitters, batting .594 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs.

All-State rosters are voted on by each classification’s coaches and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Here are the 6A All-State selections:

Player of the Year: Hailey Brennan, Owyhee, jr., /UTIL
Coach of the Year: Tim Souza, Eagle

First-Team
McKenna Chavez, Capital, sr., SS
Ellie McManigal, Eagle, sr., SS/C
Reece Bybee, Highland, sr., CF/SS
Peyton Bargen, Eagle, sr., P/CF
Hailey Bock, Owyhee, so., P/LF
Makenzie Owens, Eagle, sr., 3B/C
Zoey Sorg, Thunder Ridge, so., 3B/SS
Jenna Davenport, Coeur d’Alene, jr., P/2B
Kamryn Newbery, Boise, so., SS/C
Alyssa Orchard, Eagle, sr., LF/RF
Madalynn Mahaffey, Owyhee, so., 1B

Second-Team
Brooke Austin, Mountain View, Jr., 1B
Chelsea Adams, Thunder Ridge, So., 1B
Tayler Kloczko, Mountain View, Sr., CF
McKenna Zimmerman, Post Falls, Sr., C/UTIL
Sam Bishop, Rigby, Sr., CF/LF
Romy Turpen, Capital Fr., P/2B
Kira Anderson, Boise, So., P/1B
Jovie Wilkins, Mountain View, So., RF
Darlene Espinoza, Capital, So., 1B
Reese Naylor, Borah, Sr., SS/CF
Kulani Peahu, Post Falls, Jr., SS/C

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION