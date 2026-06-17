Bee-filled trailer crashes in Yellowstone National Park spilling dozens of hives - East Idaho News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming — A semitruck trailer tipped over on Highway 191 in Yellowstone National Park Tuesday, spilling dozens of crates carrying bees on the road and side of the highway.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near mile marker 17 on the western edge of the park.

Park staff responded to the scene and are working with the owners to salvage as many bees as possible.

“Although the highway remains open, expect delays and traffic control measures as cleanup and mitigation work continue at the site of the accident,” a statement from the park says.

It’s unclear how many bees were on the trailer, but a standard transport crate can hold tens of thousands of the insects. Video sent to EastIdahoNews.com from drivers on the highway shows people dressed in white protective gear walking near the scene.

There were no reported injuries from the crash. The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department, Hebgen Basin Fire/EMS, Montana Department of Transportation and Montana Department of Agriculture assisted at the scene.