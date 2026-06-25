Island Park Festival returns with hundreds of vendors, food trucks and family activities - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — The Island Park Festival is set to return this weekend, bringing hundreds of vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly attractions to Island Park for three days of shopping, entertainment and outdoor fun.

The festival will take place from Friday, June 26, to Sunday, June 28, at Blue Buffalo Resort and is expected to draw thousands of visitors from across the region. The 3-day gathering is organized by Destination Events, which was founded by Jean Phillips in 2022. The Island Park event has grown steadily and become one of the area’s largest summer gatherings, attracting an estimated 10,000 participants.

“We call it the biggest party in Island Park,” Phillips said.

Phillips company, Destination Events, also organizes a similar annual festival in West Yellowstone, which is set for July 31 to Aug. 2 this year.

A mountain-themed array of vendors

The mountain-themed festival will feature approximately 150 vendors representing five western states, including Idaho, Utah, California, and Oregon. Visitors can browse a wide variety of handmade goods, artwork, antiques, home décor, clothing, jewelry, food products and outdoor-themed merchandise.

Among the vendors will be wood carvers creating pieces on-site, craftsmen selling handmade fishing poles, artisans producing antler lamps and photographers showcasing images from around the Yellowstone and Teton regions.

“There’s really something for everybody,” Phillips said. “People can spend hours just walking through and seeing all the unique things people make.”

Lots of food, and a variety of activities for families

In addition to the vendor booths, organizers have scheduled a variety of family activities. Children can participate in games and prize drawings, while visitors can enjoy food from 10 to 14 food trucks offering everything from Mexican food and hamburgers to ice cream, coffee and lemonade.

Every attendee will also receive a free raffle ticket for prize drawings donated by vendors. With roughly 150 vendors participating, Phillips said there will be at least 150 prizes available throughout the event.

Smokey the Bear is also expected to attend the event to present warnings about the dangers of forest fires and how to avoid starting them.

“Smokey the Bear gives out a whole bunch of free gifts to all the children, and they love it,” Phillips said.

She also mentioned that 300 bear spray canisters will be distributed by the Idaho Fishing and Wildlife Foundation and the American Bear Foundation, along with hands-on training on how to properly defend against a bear attack.

Courtesy Jean Phillips

“Be a part of the mountains”

The festival is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Phillips, who has worked as a wedding and event planner for more than 35 years, said the festival grew from her long history of organizing craft fairs throughout Idaho. After purchasing a cabin in Island Park, she saw an opportunity to create a larger community event that would bring together vendors, tourists and local residents.

The atmosphere, she said, is one of the festival’s biggest attractions.

“It’s family-oriented,” Phillips said. “Come take a road trip up there and be part of the mountains and the mountain fresh air.”

More information, photographs and event details are available at IslandParkFestival.com.