Local humanitarian drive aimed at helping Venezuelans impacted by devastating earthquake - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After a series of deadly earthquakes in Venezuela that have caused nearly 2,000 deaths and left over 50,000 missing, a local Venezuelan is inviting the community to donate vital supplies to aid in ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Javier Hurtado, living in Idaho Falls, spoke with EastIdahoNews.com about the humanitarian aid drive he is hosting. The drive has been going on since Monday and will conclude on Thursday. It runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night and is located at 2696 North 25th East, at Cherry Glass and AdvantaServ.

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Hurtado, who is from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, said despite living in the U.S., his heart will always be tied to his home country; it aches for those impacted by the two earthquakes that struck last week.

“It’s very unfortunate, because many of them are already struggling with the current situation, plus the political and economic situation happening there,” Hurtado said.

According to the Associated Press, the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 had magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 and struck just north of the country’s capital city, Caracas, in La Guaira.

The latest information, reported by the Associated Press, shows the Venezuelan government estimates the death toll at over 1,900.

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For the drive, Hurtado is asking community members to donate non-perishable foods, hygiene supplies, diapers for adults and babies, baby formula and new or gently used clothing. As well as other items such as flashlights, blankets, first-aid kits or over-the-counter medications.

A humanitarian drive, hosted by Javier Hurtado, is asking the community to donate vital supplies like shelf-stable foods, hygiene, and other items to assist those affected by earthquakes in Venezuela. | Courtesy Javier Hurtado

He said that many individuals affected by the earthquakes have lost everything, leaving them with only the clothes on their backs.

“Whoever is surviving this, this natural phenomenon, is also facing the fact that they lost everything, their homes and their possessions, everything,” Hurtado said.

Knowing individuals from Venezuela who are still residing in the country, many of them have posted on social media that they have lost family members or are missing. Bittersweetly, Hurtado said he is grateful his family was not affected by the quakes, yet he empathizes with families searching for their loved ones.

“It’s a desperate situation that is triggering a deep fiber in our heart that we need to do something to help our families and friends and our people in Venezuela,” Hurtado said. “Not only because we are Venezuelan, but also because this is what we are set to do.”

Looking at the items listed and understanding that there may be individuals inclined to donate money, he asks them to donate or purchase the items they are requesting.

While it is not an option for this drive, Hurtado said he is open to a monetary donation option for future drives, but not for this one.

Once the drive is finished, Hurtado said a few friends will take the supplies down to Salt Lake City, where they will donate them to Panas in Utah, an online Spanish news agency that is facilitating a large donation drive in Utah.

With this being his first time hosting a drive, he is grateful for the community that showed up on Monday.

“We really appreciate that it makes our heart tender to see little children to adults, and all people approaching with their cars and opening their trunks with some supplies to help our people in Venezuela,” Hurtado said. “It’s just people who need it, and if we can contribute to alleviating their suffering somehow, we will do it for sure.”