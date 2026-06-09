Mama’s classic strawberry cobbler recipe - East Idaho News

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This strawberry cobbler recipe is a classic Southern dessert that’s quick, easy, and packed full of flavor. Ingredients 1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup sugar

1 cup milk

½ tsp cinnamon optional

2 cups sweetened strawberries fresh or frozen

1 stick margarine Instructions Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Melt the stick of margarine or butter in a 2 to 2.5-quart ovenproof casserole dish while you mix up the batter. Mix all dry ingredients together, then stir in the milk until smooth. Pour batter over the melted margarine. Do not stir! Pour strawberries into the center of the batter. Once again, do not stir! Note: This is a little something that I do extra. You can do it or not. I always sprinkle about a tablespoon of sugar over the batter and strawberries before I put it in the over. It just makes it look like my grandmother’s cobbler because that was her finishing touch. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until you can insert a knife into the center and peep into the cobbler. The batter should be cakey and not soupy. How is that for technical terms?

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