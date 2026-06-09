Man killed, 3 kids injured in Caldwell crash - East Idaho News

CALDWELL — A Caldwell man was killed and three juveniles were injured Monday night in a two-vehicle crash at a Caldwell intersection, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of East Linden Street and South Kimball Avenue. Investigators say a 28-year-old man from Guatemala was driving a silver 2011 GMC Sierra westbound on East Linden Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a white 2007 Pontiac G6 traveling southbound on South Kimball Avenue.

The Pontiac was driven by a 35-year-old Caldwell man, who died at the scene from his injuries. Three juveniles riding in the Pontiac were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the GMC was also taken by ambulance to a local hospital. After receiving medical treatment, he was arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail.

Authorities have not yet determined whether the occupants of either vehicle were wearing seat belts. The intersection remained closed for about three and a half hours while crews investigated the crash.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Canyon County Paramedics, the Caldwell Police Department and the Caldwell Fire Department. The investigation remains ongoing.