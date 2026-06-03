 Photo gallery: Rugby 'Battle of the Warriors' - East Idaho News
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rugby

Photo gallery: Rugby ‘Battle of the Warriors’

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Rugby Battle of the Warriors
Eventual tournament champions Bear River Rugby (in red) face the host Portneuf Warriors (blue) during the “Battle of the Warriors” rugby tournament at Blackfoot’s Mountain View Middle School Saturday. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com
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BLACKFOOT — Ten rugby teams from across the region battled in the heavy rain at Blackfoot’s Mountain View Middle School Saturday, with champions crowned at the end of the “Battle of the Warriors” 7’s tournament.

Six boys’ teams and four girls’ teams played in a round robin-style tournament, spanning five hours under steady, heavy rain.

When all was said and done, Bear River Rugby, from Garland, Utah, won the boys’ championship, beating Cache Valley in the title game. Middleton came in third, with host Portneuf’s first squad coming in fourth, Rigby in fifth and Portneuf’s second squad coming in sixth.

Meridian won the girls’ championship, besting Middleton. Rigby finished third and Portneuf fourth.

Here are some photos from the day’s action.

All photos from Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com

Rugby Battle of the Warriors

Rugby Battle of the Warriors

Rugby Battle of the Warriors

Rugby Battle of the Warriors

Rugby Battle of the Warriors

Rugby Battle of the Warriors

Rugby Battle of the Warriors

Rugby Battle of the Warriors

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