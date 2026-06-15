Plenty of All-Conference honors for 5A District 6 players - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Blackfoot’s Emma McGuire was named 5A District 6 Player of the Year after helping lead the Broncos to the district tournament title and a runner-up trophy at the state tournament.

McGuire hit .515 with 15 homers and 50 RBIs and scored a team-high 46 runs.

Mya Weatherly of Hillcrest was selected Offensive Player of the Year after batting .583 with 35 RBIs and 14 home runs.

Bonneville’s Gracie Longhurst was tabbed Pitcher of the Year after finishing 16-6 with a 2.07 earned run average. She also struck out 213 hitters in 125 innings.

Other picks included the Bees’ Josh Sutherland, Coach of the Year, Hillcrest’s Harley Javis Defensive Player of the Year, and Sarah Kidman of Shelley was named Golden Glove Award winner.

Note: Selections made by conference coaches.

5A District 6 All-Conference Softball

Coach of the Year: Josh Sutherland, Bonneville

Player of the Year: Emma McGuire, Blackfoot

Offensive Player of the Year: Mya Weatherly, Hillcrest

Defensive Player of the Year: Harley Jarvis, Hillcrest

Golden Glove Award: Sarah Kidman, Shelley

Pitcher of the Year: Gracie Longhurst, Bonneville

PITCHER

1st Team: Brianna Reynolds, Blackfoot.

2nd Team: Macie Winder, Shelley.

Honorable Mention: Alyssa Smith, Idaho Falls; Elsie Lewis, Shelley.

CATCHER

1st Team: Eden Thompson, Idaho Falls.

2nd Team: Evelyn Ryan. Bonneville.

Honorable Mention: Trayley Schwartz, Skyline.

INFIELD

1st Team: Marki Chilton, Hillcrest; Alyvia Rudd, Bonneville; Raine Jarvis, Hillcrest; Olivia Cordon, Idaho Falls; Aniston Evans, Blackfoot.

2nd Team: Cassie Duke, Blackfoot; Keeli Miller, Bonneville; Shea Staley, Blackfoot; Savannah Johnson, Hillcrest; Bella Jensen, Skyline; Kenley Butler, Idaho Falls.

Honorable Mention: Calla Jensen, Skyline; Keslyn Reid, Blackfoot; Shea Salem, Idaho Falls; Bailey Stewart, Skyline; Addy Brown, Bonneville; Kynlie Behunin, Shelley.

OUTFIELD

1st Team: Carlie Hurd, Shelley; Brylee Scott, Skyline; Ali Sutherland, Bonneville; Rachel Bateman, Hillcrest.

2nd Team: Avelee Barnard, Blackfoot; Lila Coffman, Bonneville; Alayna Smith, Idaho Falls.

Honorable Mention: Pyper Pincock, Hillcrest; Amaya Castenada, Idaho Falls; McKinley Cook, Bonneville; Mady Olsen, Blackfoot.

UTILITY

1st Team: Traylee Reid, Blackfoot.

2nd Team: Mikayela Lopez, Skyline.

Honorable Mention: Alycia Aguayo, Blackfoot.