Raptors chomp Chukars with 10-run sixth; Idaho Falls skid now at 6 games - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars’ losing slide has hit six games, with their series-opening loss to the Ogden Raptors Tuesday night.

In a battle between the two teams that entered the week allowing more runs than any other club in the Pioneer Baseball League, runs were to be expected. But the Chukars (1-11) were likely very confident when they took a 10-2 lead in the third. The Raptors (5-8) undid that early deficit in a snap, though, pushing 10 runs across in the sixth inning then coasting to a 22-16 victory in the first of a six-game set at Melaleuca Field.

Starter Ian Lanik (ND, 6.23 ERA) allowed single runs in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. He came out to start the sixth, defending a 10-4 lead, and allowed the first two batters of the inning to reach — on a hit by a pitch and a walk — before he was relieved.

It took three Idaho Falls relievers to record three outs and put an end to the top of the sixth. While the Raptors took the lead in the taxing frame, the Ogden offense was not yet done.

The visitors scored five more in the seventh and three in the eighth.

Lanik was tagged with seven hits and six runs, five earned, while walking two and striking out in his 5-plus innings. Outfielder Robert Estrada finished the game on the mound, tossing a perfect ninth inning.

Between the two, five bullpen arms combined to surrender 14 hits, four walks and 16 runs, 15 earned, across 3 innings.

The Chukar offense did its job, hammering out 13 hits, including homers from Ty Dooley and Justin Trimble, and producing 16 runs.

Dooley, with two hits and six RBIs, and DJ Walker, with two hits and four RBIs, led the way for Idaho Falls.

The Chukars will get another crack at Ogden Wednesday night as the series continues, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Billings Mustangs (9-2)

T2. Glacier Range Riders (10-3)

T2. Long Beach Coast (10-3)

T4. Boise Hawks (8-5)

T4. Missoula PaddleHeads (8-5)

T4. Modesto Roadsters (8-5)

T7. Oakland Ballers (6-7)

T7. Yuba-Sutter Freebirds (6-7)

9. Ogden Raptors (5-8)

10. Great Falls Voyagers (4-8)

11. Idaho Falls Chukars (1-11)

12. RedPocket Mobiles (1-12)